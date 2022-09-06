Woodbury Central School Board Agenda — September 12, 2022
Woodbury Central Community School
Regular Board Meeting
Woodbury Central High School Gym
Moville, Iowa
7:30 p.m.
September 12, 2022
1) Opening
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approve or amend the agenda
• Approve minutes
• Approve bill
2) Visitor/Community Comments
3) Co-Curricular:
• Washington DC Trip
4) Reports
• Mrs. Metcalf
• Mr. Bormann
• Mr. Glackin
5) Policies and Procedures
• Open enrollment policy: 501.15
• Graduation Requirements: 505.5
• Act on open enrollment requests:
• Notification of open enrollment:
6) Buildings, Grounds, and Transportation: Sound System for BB/SB
7) Personnel
• Accept resignations:
• Offer Contracts:
• Approve Volunteer Coaches:
• Shared SRO Discussion
• Officials Pay: Baseball/Football: $130, softball/basketball: $125
8) Board Items
• Adopt CSIP Goals
• Sharing Agreement(s): Girls Wrestling
• Community Needs Survey
• Approve Modified Allowable Growth for Special Education Deficit
• For the Good of the Cause
9) Adjourn
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 8, 2022