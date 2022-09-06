Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — August 23, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/23/2022 – 08/23/2022

Absolute Screen Art 102152 Pens for Woodbury County 571.53

Access Systems Lease 105258 LEASE 201.95

Alignment Pros 98980 Parts & Labor #935 238.65

Autry Reporting 14803 Depositions 748.40

Bob Barker Co 21770 misc. supplies 1,209.61

Bomgaars Shop Supplies 120.15

Canine Development 500754 Contractual Services 700.00

Canon Financial Serv 40698 Monthly Contract Charge 97.02

CC Properties LLC 104489 #1153 – Rental Assistance 720.00

Centurylink 103380 Shop Telephone 157.34

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 New Employee Lab/MRO 45.00

Clayton, Emily 103750 Commission Meeting 45.00

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supply 2,059.93

Colonial Research 99887 Janitorial Supplies 406.53

Community Action Agency 99895 General Relief 2,200.00

Conney Safety Products 102505 Safety 155.63

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Filters #406 467.94

Costar Realty Information 105575 CoStar 116.30

Counsel (Ohio) 105618 Ricoh copier monthly 44.14

Craft, Linda J Chair Training.. 42.75

Crittenton Center 84100 Shelter 07/01/22 – 07/ 5,877.90

CTK Group 104334 School 450.00

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 5,418.21

Demco Inc office supplies 232.48

Dominowski, Wayne 105118 Chair Training 45.25

Donovan, Joseph M. 500670 Commission Meeting 29.56

Downs***, Sasha 500623 Outreach Events & Fair 298.19

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 Janitorial Supplies 172.28

ECI Systems 105272 Security camera system 13,974.74

Electronic Engineer 75647 Dispatch console cable 402.50

Evergreen Trailer C 232906 #1052 – Rental Assistance 554.75

Fitch, Margaret 105100 Chair Training 41.88

Frontier Communicat 291028 911 Circuits 129.95

Gale 104302 large print books 3,241.46

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 Ditch Cleaning 522.15

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 printer usage 85.86

Groves Emergency Lg 500263 VEHICLES 2,700.17

H204U Inc 893 bottled water 80.00

Hamann, Marilyn K 233489 Chair Training 84.00

Hisey, Randy S. 110300 MHMH028130 422.10

Home Depot Pro 105875 9108 – Battery charger 276.90

Hy-Vee Food Stores 115184 #1052 – GNO844 Assist 400.00

Hydraulic Sales & Serv 115400 Parts #927 37.67

Impact7G, Inc. 500799 1500 – PH demo – contr 18,770.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 5,792.65

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Autopsy Fees 8,435.21

Iowa State Association 100789 DH Dental Premiums 4,822.70

ISAA 238143 ISAA FALL SCHOOL 1,300.00

Istate Truck Center Parts.. 2,626.79

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 2,064.85

Jebro Inc AMZ Materials 973.36

Jim Hawk Truck Trailer 99918 Bolts #933 112.72

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Jim’s Water Treatment 105055 9102 – Softener repair 135.00

Kars Detail Center 500180 Vehicle Maint. 180.00

Kuhlmann***, Loni 500552 County Fair Mileage 189.03

LG Everist Inc 281374 AMZ Materials 140.35

Lane, Lorne Dean 103117 Chair Training 38.25

Loffler Companies 500177 Contract Charges 344.54

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Con 2,778.42

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting 30.63

Maxfield, Barbara 104924 Chair Training 44.00

McTaggart, Michael 104411 Chair Training 44.00

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 weekly physicals 129.38

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric service 07/12 6,176.17

Midwest Monitoring 102504 bracelet rental 1,800.00

Moore, Corbett, Heffernan 105204 Hy-Vee Gordon 2,063.50

Moreno***, Katherine 98484 Commission Meeting 31.88

Moville City of 167600 electric balance 200.00

Murphy Tractor Parts #421 425.76

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Gasoline & Diesel 59,729.29

Office Elements 100254 DVD-R, Legal Pads 153.35

O’Halloran International 101640 Parts & Labor #402 5,982.11

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,734.97

Padgett, Thomas 105117 Chair Training 41.46

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 4,670.27

Petersen Oil Co Diesel 39,625.58

Petroleum Marketers 98503 Climbing Hill Insurance 5,163.00

Powell Broadcasting 101151 Remote Broadcast Advertise 150.00

Precision Striping 101046 9109 – Parking lot strip 375.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Pat’s Mailing 1,133.00

Reifenrath, Kenneth 105608 Chair Training 37.13

Robinson***, Lisa 103684 Outreach Events Mileage 110.63

Rohde Funeral Home 500909 ME Transport 500.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear C block 290.00

Ryan Publishing Co 203721 Hornick Ad – 2nd Week 170.80

Ryan, Lincoln 104642 Commission Meeting 33.75

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Parts & Labor #917 3,380.69

Schleis, Donald 105148 Chair Training 97.75

Security National Bank 208797 Town Hall Supplies 1,574.62

Sedgwick Talley Abstract 331400 Lien Search – Public B 100.00

SFM Mutual Insurance 500520 Work. Comp 549.00

Sherwin Williams 210963 9103 – Paint 195.33

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc. 212625 Housing Trust Fund 10,235.00

Sioux City Journal TPR 277.88

Sioux City Treas (4 213400) Comm Center 61,814.84

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 Office Supplies 9.00

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Loader rental 2,212.50

Sulsberger, Deborah 225977 Chair Training 82.75

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 3,267.00

Ten Point Construct 115 PCC Patching 20,381.00

Thompson Electric 231500 9105 – Repair loose po 1,476.32

Toth and Associates 500522 1500 – 28th Street pro 160,515.20

Uline 103247 Office Supplies.. 85.44

Union County Sheriff 237475 TPR & Notice 70.00

United Healthcare Inc. September 2022 Coverage 400.00

Vander Haag’s Inc 500578 Labor #303 4,858.67

Verizon Wireless 98927 phone charges: verizon 8,323.60

Wall of Fame Koozies 5,197.82

Waterbury Funeral 100534 #1216 – Cremation Assist 3,250.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 July 2022 Medical Fees 325,869.14

Western Iowa Tech 248200 July Rent 7,333.42

Williams, James 98245 Chair Training 46.70

Williges LLC 500903 Frericks #119 FY23 700.00

Woodbury Cnty Fair 229312 FY23 County Appropriat 32,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-JL22/ 4,591.79

Woodbury Cnty Treas 104770 Copy Paper 90.00

Ziegler Inc. Filters #214 104.52

Grand Total: 884,720.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022