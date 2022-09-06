Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 16, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 16, 2022

THIRTY-THIRD MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the agenda for August 16, 2022 with the removal of the item dealing with the payment method for contract rate changes. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 9, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $482,591.78 less a duplicate claim from M&M Copy Quick for $22.50. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Marilyn Milbrodt for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,496

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING MARILYN MILBRODT FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marilyn Milbrodt has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Conservation Department for 25 years from April 24, 1997 to May 21, 2022

WHEREAS, the service given by Marilyn Milbrodt as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Marilyn Milbrodt for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Marilyn Milbrodt

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 16th day of August 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Erika Kuntz, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-10-22. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Brayden Sanford, Temporary Engineering Aide, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-10-22. End of Temporary Work.; the separation of Matthew Peters, Temporary Summer Laborer, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-18-22. End of Temporary Work.; and the reclassification of Michael Lenz, Sheriff Deputy, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-22-22, $36.13/hour, 9.9%=$3.26/hour. Per CWA Deputy Sheriff Contract agreement, from Senior to Master Deputy. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve memorandum of Understanding addressing CWA Local 7103 (Secondary Roads employees) wages. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Propane FY 2023. The bids are as follows:

• Johnson Propane, Battle Creek, IA $1.72/gal

• Sapp Bros Petroleum, Inc., Sioux City, IA $1.94/gal

• New Cooperative Inc., Hornick, IA $1.55/gal

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the bids for Propane FY 2023 and refer them to County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. Motion by Radig second by Taylor to award the bid to New Cooperative, Inc. for $1.55/gal for Propane FY 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for Calcium Chloride FY 2023. The bids are as follows:

• Jerico Service, Inc., Indianola, IA $32,868.00

• Perk Products, Nashville, TN $39,600.00

• Scotwood Industries, Inc., Overland Park, KS $39,468.00

• Marx Distribution, Sioux City, IA $72,072.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive bids for Calcium Chloride FY 2023 and return them to the County Engineer for recommendations. Carried 5-0. Copy filed. Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid to Jerico Services, Inc. for $32,868.00 for Calcium Chloride FY 2023. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the county staff report. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for an ordinance to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: An amendment to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements in the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Larry Fillipi, Anthon; Mark Nelson, Correctionville; Tom Morgan, Moville; Chuck Hoelker, Kingsley; Daniel Hair, Hornick; Will Dougherty, MidAmerican Energy Company; Brittni Vander Molen, Anthon; Adam Jablonski, MidAmerican Energy Company; Ray Wright, Whiting; Bernard Hair, Anthon; Bob Ftirzmeier, Sioux City; Gabriella Widman, Sgt. Bluff; Rick Davis, Moville; John Nelson, Correctionville; Elizabeth Widman, Sgt. Bluff; Nathan Vander Molen, Anthon; Sam Thomas, Moville; Nick Lahrs, Bronson; Doyle Turner, Moville; Dennis Raymond, Correctionville; Pete Widman, Sgt. Bluff and Bev Zenor, Moville participated in the public hearing.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive a petition regarding the wind turbine ordinance. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive a letter regarding wind turbines submitted by Mark Nelson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive Information from Will Dougherty regarding property values. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive Information from Brittni Vander Molen regarding health effects of wind turbines. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive a letter submitted by John Nelson regarding wind turbines. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive a letter submitted by Elizabeth Widman regarding wind turbines. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to conduct the second reading for an ordinance to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: An amendment to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements in the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 3-2; Wright and Radig were opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve WCICC Data Center Emergency Generator Project engineering & Architectural Design fees from Resource Consulting Engineers LLC in the amount of $32,500.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve Sioux City Engineering Company 28th Street Paving Project Contract Change Order #3. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 23, 2022.

