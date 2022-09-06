Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 23, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 23, 2022

THIRTY-FOURTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for August 23, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 16, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $859,557.41. Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Mark Perez, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-24-22, $19.07/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-27-22. Entry Level Salary: $18.22-$20.02/hour.; the appointment of Nicholas Poese, P/T Operations Officer-EMT, Emergency Services Dept., effective 08-24-22, $19.57/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-20-22. Entry Level Salary: $19.57/hour.; the appointment of Jacob Smith, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 08-26-22, $20.00/hour (Lees than posted rate). Job Vacancy Posted 5-4-22. Entry Level Salary: $22.25/hour.; the appointment of Emily Olague, MV Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 08-29-22, $18.22/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 6-29-22. Entry Level Salary: $18.22/hour.; the appointment of Blake Hinrickson, Equipment Operator, Secondary Roads Dept., effective 08-31-22, $25.10/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 7-06-22. Entry Level Salary: $25.10/hour.; and the reclassification of Hayden Harmon, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-05-22, $24.28/hour, 4%=$.95/hour. Per CWA Civilian Officers Contract agreement, from Class 3 to Class 2. Copy filed.

To approve the renewal of Employee & Family Resources (EFR) as our employee assistance provider. Copy filed.

To approve the refund of property tax for Elaine Miller, parcel #884717328021 in the amount of $634.78. Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to have the Treasurer’s Office refund the County portion of Transfer Tax in the amount of $220.52 to the Gehling Osborn Law Firm. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project #L-B(B64)ó73-97. The bids are as follows:

• Dixon Construction, Correctionville, IA — $298,190.00

• Nelson & Rock, Onawa, IA — $299,011.40

• Graves Construction, Spencer, IA — $344,079.00

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the bids for project #L-B(B64)ó73-97 and refer them to County Engineer for recommendation. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Bid letting was held for project slurry leveling 2022. The bids are as follows:

• Midwest Coatings Company, Inc., Modale, IA — $173,860.00

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to receive bids for project slurry leveling 2022 and return them to the County Engineer for recommendations. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by DeWitt to award the bid to Midwest Coatings Company, Inc. for $173,860.00 for project slurry leveling 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve certificate of completion of project for Maintenance Gravel Peter’s Pit — 2021 with Bedrock Gravel for $469,000. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for an ordinance to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: An amendment to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements in the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Larry Fillipi, Anthon; Adam Jablonski, MidAmerican Energy Company; John Nelson, Correctionville; Brittni Vander Molen, Anthon; Sandy Holst, Anthon; Aaron Peterson, Audubon County; Will Dougherty, MidAmerican Energy Company; Charles Milligan by phone, 4455 230th St; Ryan Thomas, Moville; Kim Brouwer, Bronson; Mark Nelson, Correctionville; Bob Fritzmeier, Leech Ave, Sioux City; Tim Hoy, 210th St, Anthon; Daniel Hair, Humboldt Ave, Hornick; Adam Herbold, Lennox Ave, Pierson; Roger Wilcox, Lee Ave, Pierson; Doyle Turner, Moville; Vern Hair, Deer Run Trail, Anthon; Ron Steinhott, Smithland; and Eric Nelson, Jasper Ave; addressed the Board with concerns relating to the Ordinance.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive documents from Mr. Fillipi. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive documents form Mr. John Nelson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive documents from Ms. Holst. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive documents from Mr. Dougherty. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive 2nd document from Mr. Dougherty. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive 3rd document from Mr. Dougherty. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive 4th document from Mr. Dougherty. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive petitions from Mr. Mark Nelson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to receive 2nd document from Mr. Mark Nelson. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by DeWitt to receive document from Mr. Hair. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0 .

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to approve the third reading for an ordinance to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: An amendment to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements in the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conservation Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 3-2; Radig and Wright opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to adopt Ordinance #67 to amend portions of Woodbury County Ordinance #56: An amendment to modify Section 6.1.A: Wind Turbines Set Back Requirements in the ordinance regulating Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in unincorporated Woodbury County. Carried 3-2; Radig and Wright opposed. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the Trosper Hoyt Structural South Wall plans, specifications, and form contract. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Taylor to set a public hearing date of September 6th, 2022 at 4:40 p.m., at the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting and the public notice thereof. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the funds using ARPA Retention Pay in FY23 for a wage increase effective date Sept 5th, 2022 — pay date 9-23-22 EMT from $19.57 to $22.25, AEMT from $20.16 to $23.01, and Paramedic from $22.25 to $25.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to approve supplemental payments in the amount of $17,414.03 to be paid from ARPA funds to certain appointed Deputy Officers of the County Auditor & Recorder/Commission of Elections and the Woodbury County Treasurer in Fiscal Year 2023. Carried 5-0.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until August 30, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022