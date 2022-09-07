Donald Whitesell

Donald L. Whitesell, age 90, of Citrus Heights, CA, formerly of Correctionville, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home of Citrus Heights, CA.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville with military rites conducted by the American Legion Mumford-Moon Post #79 and VFW Sioux Valley Post #1750 of Correctionville. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 09, 2022 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Leroy Whitesell was born January 4, 1932 in Correctionville, Iowa to Roscoe and May (Mizer) Whitesell. He graduated from Correctionville High School in 1951. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and earned the rank of Seaman serving in the Korean War. Upon returning home from the Navy he began farming in Correctionville and Anthon. He farmed until 1965 when he and his family moved to California and he began working as a fabricator with fiberglass for Thunderbird and Douglas Aircraft. He retired from Aerojet/Rocketdyne in 1993.

Donald was united in marriage to Lois Wright on December 26, 1951. To this union four children were born: Deb, Jim, Rick and Sherrie. After the death of Lois in 2003, Donald moved back to Correctionville.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville and the Calvary Baptist Church while he was living in Woodland, CA. Donald was a master at growing roses and was a collector of coins and guns. His Chevy Camaro was his luxury and his amusement during his later years. In his earlier adult years he enjoyed doing macrame and also woodworking, making many items for his children and grandchildren. Sitting and listening to Bluegrass and old country music was a favorite pastime of his. Donald was an avid San Francisco 49er fan. Family was very important to Donald and he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events throughout the years.

Donald is survived by his children, Deb Petry of Jackson, TN, Jim (Caryn) Whitesell of El Dorado Hills, CA, Rick Whitesell of Citrus Heights, CA, and Sherrie Whitesell of Citrus Heights, CA; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one great-great-granddaughter on the way, Amiyah Brielle Whitesell. He is also survived by his siblings, Goldie Neal of Paso Robles, CA, Dean Whitesell of Lincoln, NE, Chuck Whitesell of La Mirada, CA, Connie Merrill of Correctionville, IA and Ronnie Whitesell of Correctionville, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Lois; parents, Roscoe and May Whitesell; brother, Ray Whitesell; granddaughter, Lindsey Whitesell and great-grandson, Peyton.

