Anthon City Council Minutes — September 7, 2022

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 7, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, Paul Lansink and Lisa Petersen. Also present – Allyson Dirksen, Amy Buck, Karen Newman, Becky Verschoor, Allan Pithan, and Trevor Cockburn.

AGENDA: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 5-0.

PUBLIC WORKS & ELECTRICAL SUPERINTENDENT VACANCIES: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann to form two committees for the Public Works vacancy and the Electrical Superintendent vacancy hiring process, which will consist of the Electrical and Water Council Committee members and recruitment of 2-3 members of the community, whether business owners or residents. Carried 5-0. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann to publish the Public Works and Electrical vacancies. Carried 5-0.

DNR REQUIREMENTS/LICENSURE: Due to DNR requirements and licensure for water and waste water testing, the Council agreed to enter in to a contract with ISG to oversee required DNR testing. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann to hire ISG for operation services until new hire is found and properly certified to perform all duties required. Carried 5-0. Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Lansink to hire our local tester, Matt Curtin, to perform any required daily testing. Carried 5-0.

ELECTRICAL AND OTHER PUBLIC WORKS NEEDS: Motion to hire temporary staff and/or companies to perform any and all necessary duties, as needed. Carried 5-0.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Petersen, to adjourn. Carried 5-0. Mayor Pro Tem Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:03 p.m.

__________________________

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem

ATTEST: __________________

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 15, 2022