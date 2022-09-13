Gerald & Sally Forch

Gerald G. Forch, 91 of Kingsley, formerly of Oto and Anthon, IA, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. A Memorial Vigil Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Rohde funeral Home in Kingsley with Deacon Jamie Sitzmann officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A rosary will be said at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, followed by a visitation with the family present until service time at the Rohde Funeral Home.

Sally L. Forch, 85 of Kingsley formerly of Oto and Anthon, IA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A Memorial Vigil Service will be held at 11:00 Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley, IA, with Deacon Jamie Sitzmann officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A rosary will be said at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, followed by a visitation with the family present until service time at the Rohde Funeral Home.