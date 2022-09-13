Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — September 6, 2022

Kingsley City Council

September 6, 2022

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session September 6, 2022. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Jasperson, Rolling, Beelner and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the August 1st and August 15th meetings were approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: Joe Dunlap questioned the building rules about a structure. The Council assured him that all the rules were followed and a variance was granted by the Board of Adjustment.

Maintenance Report: A new fire hydrant has been installed at the corner of Main & East 2nd Str., Intersection of West 1st and Quest Ave. needed to be repaired (2023-24 budget) Mayor Bohle will talk with True Engineering.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rolling Oil, repairs 1,024.72

F.S. Repair, parts 200.00

Elliott Bottjen, reimb bldg permit 75.00

Johnston HyVee, academy meals 2,122.72

MidAmerican, utilities 2,744.58

Overdrive, Lib. Software 593.16

Treasurer IA, SWH 1,218.00

US Postal Service, stamped envelopes 371.80

Frontier, phone bill 76.37

GIS Benefits, life/disab insurance 154.98

Amazon.com, flags/poles 183.75

Notary Rotary, police notary stamps 89.50

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Zero9, police body cam covers 134.85

Avast, software 57.23

PCC, billing 1,188.20

USA Blue Book, parts 123.38

A-Ox, amb oxygen 60.51

Aberson Const., Repair Cem Locator soffit 355.58

Acco, chemicals/rescue tube/ladder treads 2,532.15

AgState, refund Pronto liq license 18.75

Alpha Wireless, Fire Dept. radios 1,463.40

Amazon, Lib books 433.61

Badger Meter Beacon hosting 48.72

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 667.09

Beelner Service, grave open 375.00

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Brookside Golf Assn., Ind Dev donation 6,500.00

Builders Sharpening, filters 92.00

City of Moville, pool concessions 88.56

Clarks Hardware, July chgs 1,135.17

Deb Jantz, ins reimb 205.20

Demco, Lib supplies 176.07

Dirt Road Design, website updates/hosting 665.00

Doug Koch, cleaning 156.50

Elsmore Swim Shop, lifeguard suits 1,009.33

FirstNet, police phone bills 182.42

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 1,391.50

Glen Sadler, mileage Spencer/WW2 exam 114.38

Gratie LLC, Ind. Dev. Donation 7,500.00

Hach, water chemicals 685.55

Hawkins, water chemicals 2,358.47

Hometown Pantry, pool concessions 54.00

Iowa DNR, Water Dist. test B Book 32.29

Iowa Lakes College, EMT courses Hiemstra/Ahrens/Kuchel 325.00

Ipers, Ipers August 5,251.36

IRS, Fed/Fica August 9,257.56

ISG, Prelim Eng Report/GIS 1,162.00

Jack’s Uniforms, police supplies/uniforms 174.90

Keith Bohle, mileage Simpco/Foundation 68.75

Kingsley Drug Store, Amb supl 39.00

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 252.59

Kingsley Vol Amb, August runs 910.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KPTH, July advertising 2,460.00

Lammers, oil/filters 128.93

MidAmerican, utilities 5,947.81

O.C. Sanitation, porta pot 165.00

Plendl Feed, Power Max 162.50

Ply Co Landfill, August tonnage 6,690.80

Ply Co Treasurer, property taxes 550.00

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Quill, supplies 152.33

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Sunnybrook, funeral plant 70.00

Stanard, POST test 48.37

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

Storey Kenworthy, utility hang tags 159.91

United Healthcare, health ins Aug 7,361.63

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 204.90

Wiatel, phone/internet 640.81

Jack’s Uniforms, USB cord/charger & pants 100.85

MidAmerican, utilities 3,162.28

Rolling Oil, service 448.17

Image Trend, Field Bridge support 400.00

Brian Book, reimb remote openers 72.74

Wex, gas 2,467.96

TOTAL 88,201.52

Library Special Expenses:

American Psychological, Lib books 460.73

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

JoEtte Hiemstra, CPR 24.00

Feld Fire, boots 395.00

I-State, 2022 M2 truck inspection 935.01

Kingsley Volunteers, bill 465.00

Expenses by Fund: General, 59,576.18; Road Use, 10,062.88; Employee Benefits, 5,876.81; Local Option, 64,147.00; TIF, 0.00; Lib Special, 0.00; Fire Dept. Special, 1,819.01; Amb. Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 0.00; Water, 40,238.07; Sewer, 8,395.99; Solid Waste, 31,208.38. Total: 157,177.32.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 66,047.31; Operating Grants, 147,105.78; General, 23,430.81; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 236,583.90.

Treasurer’s report for August was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: Distributed to Council. Wages and hours were discussed. Officer Dunn will be paid for 90 hours per pay period while Officer Beller is at the academy. He was encouraged to schedule more on-call days. Certified officers working part-time will be paid $20.00/hr.; Non-certified officers will be paid $17.00 per/hr. Walker Hannan was introduced as a Reserve Officer in training. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to hire him contingent upon passing his physical and completing the six modules that he will have to complete for Reserve status. City will pay for modules and uniforms, all voted aye, motion carried.

Revision of dog ordinance will be introduced at the October 3rd meeting.

Fire Report: Had two calls this month; pumper trucks have been tested; New tanker has been ordered (455 days out); Department will pay one-half up front to receive a discount.

Pool Report: None

Second reading of Ordinance #267. Water rate will increase from $11.00 to $13.00 for the 1st 1000 gallons; Increase from $1.25 to $2.50 per 1000 gallons up to 10,000 gallons; then $3.50 per 1000 gallons after 10,000 gallons. Motion to approve 2nd reading by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Second reading of Ordinance #268. Sewer rate will increase from $21.00 to $25.00 per month. Motion to approve 2nd reading by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Second reading of Ordinance #269. Garbage rate will remain at $13.50 per month. Landfill rate will increase from $14.00 to $16.00 per month. Motion to approve 2nd reading by Rolling, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Carport at 421 Rutland St. will be moved when deed work is done (land trade). Storage shed at 226 Rutland still needs to be moved. Mayor Bohle will talk with them.

Maintenance department personnel testing and certification was discussed. Sadler is attending a water treatment class at DMAC. He will be reimbursed for time off and mileage. Fee for class will be paid by city if he passes the Water Treatment 2 test on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police has spoken with residents at 107 South Main St. about not parking their vehicles on the roadway at this address.

Bruce Burnham took several pictures during AugustFest that we will be able to use on our KPTH advertising spots. On motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, he will be given $150.00 in Kingsley Bucks for his work, all voted aye, motion carried.

Annual TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Report was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. Copy is available at City Hall. The only active TIF district is Southeast View Addition. Council discussed ways to market the vacant lots in that area.

Annual Road Use report was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried. Copy available at City Hall.

Motion by Rolling, seconded by Bohle to put a lien on 106 Dover St. for an unpaid bill, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 15, 2022