Probate — Barbara Oehlerking
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA OEHLERKING, DECEASED
CASE NO. ESPR056665
Notice Of Proof Of Will Without Administration
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Barbara Oehlerking, Deceased, who died on or about April 19, 2022.
You are hereby notified that on August 26, 2022, the last will and testament of Barbara Oehlerking, deceased, bearing date of April 24, 2020, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on August 26, 2022.
Mark C. Oehlerking, Proponent
Attorney for estate:
James R. Westergaard, ICIS#: AT0008409
515 Main St., PO Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Date of second publication
September 15, 2022
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022