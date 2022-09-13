Probate — Bert Brian Ashley
Public Notice
THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BERT BRIAN ASHLEY, DECEASED.
CASE NO. ESPR056671
Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Bert Brian Ashley, Deceased, who died on or about August 10, 2022:
You are hereby notified that on August 30, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Bert Brian Ashley, deceased, bearing date of April 8, 2011, and First Codicil to Last Will and Testament of Bert Brian Ashley bearing date of September 2, 2020, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sheryl Ashley was appointed Executor of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: August 30, 2022.
/s/ Sheryl Ashley
Sheryl Ashley, Executor
3376 170th Street
Correctionville, IA 51016
/s/ Chad Thompson
Chad Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007809
Attorney for Executor
4 East 2nd Street, P.O. Box 219
Kingsley, IA 51028
Phone: 712-378-3611
Date of second publication:
September 15, 2022
Probate Code Section 304
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 8, 2022
and Thursday, September 15, 2022