Probate — Richard Libke

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD LIBKE, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR056668

Notice Of Probate Of Will, Of Appointment Of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Richard Libke, Deceased, who died on or about August 21, 2022

You are hereby notified that on August 29, 2022, the Last Will and Testament of Richard Libke deceased bearing date of August 10, 2022, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Eric Libke was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated August 29, 2022.

Eric Libke, Executor of Estate

207 N. Roosevelt Avenue

Cherokee, IA 51012

Ryan D. Beardshear, ICIS#: AT0012530

Attorney for Executor

Metcalf & Beardshear

232 Main Street, P.O. Box 454

Moville, IA 51039.

Date of second publication:

September 15, 2022

Probate Code Section 304

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 8, 2022

and Thursday, September 15, 2022