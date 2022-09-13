Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — August 30, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 08/30/2022 – 08/30/2022

Ahlers & Cooney PC 500530 4751 – Jail project professional.. 192.50

Alignment Pros 98980 Parts & Labor #501 341.25

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Office supplies 658.85

Associates For Psychiatric 101002 MHMH030915 4,000.00

Bedrock Gravel 100541 Maintenance Gravel Peter’s Pit 67,288.65

Blanchard***, Lee Uniforms 160.50

Bob Barker Co 21770 Household Supplies 227.60

Bomgaars 27646 Solar salt/BL-SB 2,305.86

Bottjen Implement 103179 Deck belt for Exmark mower 93.27

Bride, Tom 103895 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 9.36

Brooke Supplies 105647 Household Supplies 2,998.00

Broyhill, Shawn 500442 Chair Training 41.50

Calhoun Burns & Assoc 1737 2022 Bridge Inspection 18,755.40

Calhoun Communications 100833 WIT UPS replacement 267.50

Canon Financial Service 40698 Contract #3091-16103/Copier 476.59

Cascade Fire Equipment 101562 Firefighting equipment 176.16

Central IA Distributing 44891 1500 – Concession project 855.00

Centurylink 103380 Acct# 88936240/Long distance 7.51

Cherokee County Sheriff 308301 Delinquency Petition 37.50

Christiansen, Kay 105112 Chair Training 44.63

CJ Cooper & Associates 105574 Pre-employment Clearing 10.00

Cleveringa***, Kyle Meals 120.26

Cole Papers Inc. 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 982.32

Colt, Marlene K 104400 Chair Training 43.38

Copple, Todd 105805 Sloan Township Meeting 100.00

Cott Systems Inc 104074 Monthly hosted online 275.00

Country Tire And Services 104222 Tire Repair #525 178.50

Culligan Water Condition 98620 Maintenance; Buildings 42.25

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,467.92

Des Moines Stamp MFG 66319 Stamp 55.50

Diamond Vogel Paint 66550 Stain for BL shower bldg. 88.78

Eakes Office Solutions 105329 9102 – Custodial supplies 45.84

Emergency Medical 76172 Medical Supplies 485.83

Evans, Maurice C 101840 Chair Training 40.25

Fedex 81003 Postage 18.92

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Gasoline – Weed Comm 150.94

Gill Hauling Inc Garbage 12.00

Glock Inc 93548 School 500.00

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 LEASE 303.45

Graffix Inc 105073 Hats 6.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Bid 25,054.35

Groves Emergency Lighting 500263 Pushbumpers & Wraps.. 1,535.02

Hausmann Construct 500656 4751 – Jail project construct 1,980,168.83

Healy Welding Pipe culvert.. 394.65

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031008 119.70

Inland Truck Parts 117762 Parts & Labor #201 1,025.28

Innovational Water 105182 9101 – Hydronic manage 1,431.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 2,864.08

Iowa Dept of Revenue 181578 Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging 261.00

Iowa Office of Stat 201321 Dwight Evans Trial 5,377.15

Iowa Prison Ind Signs 500.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #932 824.08

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment 121600 Uniforms 1,558.10

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnson, Jami L 173039 Depositions 81.70

Kavanaugh, Grace 105105 Chair Training 45.25

Lawson Products Inc. Parts.. 534.26

Lessman Lighting Center 161209 Maintenance; Buildings 14.50

Loffler Companies Inc 500177 Acct #OS-WC049/Canon C535.. 116.64

Long Lines LTD (Sgt 182816) 911 circuits 300.00

Lord, Donald 105269 Sloan Township Meeting 100.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 2,493.30

Menards 199721 Buildings – Luton Shop 632.20

Mercyone Siouxland 1529 August Pre-employment 1,672.00

Mid American Energy 159813 Electric 916.60

Midwest Wheel Parts #200.. 423.04

Mike Barkley Business 103770 1500 – Concession project 3,314.00

Motion Ind Inc 155 Safety 672.56

Murphy Tractor Anti-freeze 91.26

National Academies 98469 Mahoney EMD Recertification 55.00

Nelson, Shirley J 103730 Chair Training 80.25

Nippert, Vicki Chair Training 92.75

Northeast Nebr Publ 100448 Homer tower utilities 327.00

Northwest Environmental 99508 LEC Cleanup 1,180.00

O’brien County Sheriff 176955 Termination 31.00

Office Elements 100254 Folders, Rubber bands 945.54

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 898.38

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Brake pads-’16 Ford #1 177.74

O’Tool, Jeffrey 500624 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 14.04

Parker, Barbara 99064 ZC Mileage Reimbursement 19.89

Patrol PC 105567 Radio and Related 2,047.12

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 9,969.80

Ping, Karen Kay 102495 Sloan Township Meeting 172.50

Pinkley, Roger 105128 Chair Training 49.00

Plymouth County Auditor 189437 Autopsy Fees 2,052.06

R J Thomas Mfg Inc 193066 Boards & memorial bench 1,033.48

Rasmussen, Jacqueline 103124 Chair Training 37.75

Record Printing & Copy 194837 BC Sheehan 75.00

Riverside ACE Hardware 500821 Shop supplies/DPNC 2.88

Robertson Implement 500652 Parts #915 378.92

Ruba, Patricia 201619 Chair Training 43.38

Sands Construction 104419 1500 – 210 remodel 15,548.84

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Gasohol & diesel/Brown 8,604.34

Security National Bank 208797 Office Supplies, Travel.. 12,253.45

SIMPCO Siouxland Inc 212625 1/2 Cities Membership 6,638.73

Sioux City Paint 214400 Stain for kiosks & firewood 297.89

Sioux City Treasurer (4 213400) Payroll 37,482.24

Sioux City Truck & Trailer 246198 Parts #934 129.33

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 Expense 90.20

Smith, Carter Chair Training 37.75

Sooland Bobcat 218771 Stump grinder teeth 143.72

Stan Houston Equipment 100666 Pole pruner/Little Sioux 535.99

Standard Insurance September 2022 Insurance Premiums 13,435.57

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 115.96

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 Parts #506 16.07

Summit Food Service 500010 Food 21,063.43

Superior Vision 104058 September Vision Insurance 2,589.02

The Seed Shed 104625 Seed & Fertilizers 44.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,152.03

Timmins***, Kristin 102130 Jan thru Aug 2022 parking 571.20

Titan Machinery Inc. 104494 Hydraulic leak repair 816.51

Truax Co (New Hope- 1335) Hitch for truax drill 108.56

Truckers Against Trafficking 500924 School 1,000.00

Uline 103247 Totes 272.93

USCellular 500677 Election Phones 240.04

Washburn, Norman 105415 Chair Training 61.50

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 95,962.76

Williges LLC 500903 Gill FY23 Parking #120 700.00

Wilt, Maurice 102494 Sloan Township Meeting 75.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 246000 2022/2023 Drainage 5,451.29

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 60.00

Woodhouse Sioux City 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee 24,000.00

Grand Total: 2,409,822.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 15, 2022