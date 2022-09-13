Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 30, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

AUGUST 30, 2022

THIRTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Doyle Turner, 2738 200th St, Moville, addressed the Board regarding a resolution of support of MidAmerican Energy.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for August 30, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 23, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $390,509.04. Copy filed.

To approve the transfer of Wendy Christensen-Thompson, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-22-22, $31.26/hour, 0%. Transfer from Court Security Officer to Civilian Jailer.; the transfer of Anthony Fitch, Court Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 08-22-22, $31.26/hour, 0%. Transfer from Civilian Jailer to Court Security Officer.; the separation of Kristine Timmins, Assistant County Attorney, County Attorney Dept., effective 08-26-22. Resignation.; and the separation of Gerald Kelley, Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 12-31-22. Retirement. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for F/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept. Wage Plan: $22.25/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894726363018, 102 S. Rustin St.

RESOLUTION #13,497

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

All of the 100 feet wide corridor of the former Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad Company bounded by Blocks 1 and 2 in Ludwigs 3rd Filing and Rustin and Bismark (Helen) Streets (ex pt lying North of Lot 6 of the re-survey of the E ½ of Block 1, Ludwigs Addition 3rd filing) in the City of Sioux City and Woodbury County, Iowa (102 S. Rustin St.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 13th Day of September, 2022 at 4:35 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate at a public auction to be held on the 13th Day of September, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing.

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the highest bidder at or above a total minimum bid of $484.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 30th Day of August, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution setting the public hearing and sale date of parcel #894234453030, 507 Driftwood St.

RESOLUTION #13,498

NOTICE OF PROPERTY SALE

WHEREAS Woodbury County, Iowa was the owner under a tax deed of a certain parcel of real estate described as:

The North Forty-Five and Five-Tenths feet (N45.5′) of Lot One (1) of the Erwins First Addition, City of Correctionville, County of Woodbury and State of Iowa (507 Driftwood St.)

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa as follows:

1. That a public hearing on the aforesaid proposal shall be held on the 13th Day of September, 2022 at 4:37 o’clock p.m. in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

2. That said Board proposes to sell the said parcel of real estate on the 13th Day of September, 2022, immediately following the closing of the public hearing to the City of Correctionville only per Code of Iowa 331.361(2).

3. That said Board proposes to sell the said real estate to the City of Correctionville only for consideration of $447.00 plus recording fees.

4. That this resolution, preceded by the caption “Notice of Property Sale” and except for this subparagraph 4 be published as notice of the aforesaid proposal, hearing and sale.

Dated this 30th Day of August, 2022 WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed. Carried 5-0.

Information was presented by Sheila Martin, Siouxland Mental Health Center, on a qualified bank loan. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve $250,000 from ARPA funding to assist in construction of the Moville Area Medical Clinic on Frontage Road in Woodbury County, IA. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve “Request for Qualifications” process for website development, design, maintenance, and hosting services for Woodbury County, Iowa. Carried 5-0 . Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to receive the Zoning Commission’s recommendation from their 8/22/22 meeting to approve the final plat of Roger E. Rand Addition, a minor subdivision. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution accepting and approving the final plat of Roger E. Rand Addition, a Minor Subdivision. Carried 5-0.

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

RESOLUTION #13,499

ACCEPTING AND APPROVING ROGER E. RAND ADDITION

A MINOR SUBDIVISION, WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

Whereas, the owners and proprietors did on the 22nd of August, 2022, file with the Woodbury County Zoning Commission a certain plat designated as Roger E. Rand Addition, a Minor Subdivision Woodbury County, Iowa: and

Whereas, it appears that said plat conforms with all of the provisions of the Code of the State of Iowa and Ordinances of Woodbury County, Iowa, with reference to the filing of same; and

Whereas the Zoning Commission of Woodbury County, Iowa has recommended the acceptance and approval of said plat; and

Whereas the County Engineer of Woodbury County, Iowa has recommended the acceptance and approval of said plat.

Now therefore, be, and it is hereby resolved by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Woodbury County, State of Iowa, that the Plat of Roger E. Rand Addition, a Minor Subdivision, Woodbury County, Iowa be and the same is hereby accepted and approved, and the Chairman and Secretary of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, Woodbury County, State of Iowa, are hereby directed to furnish to the owner and proprietor a certified copy of this resolution as required by law.

Passed and Approved this 30th day of August, 2022

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to award the bid for project #L-B(B64)ó73-97 to Dixon Construction for $298,190.00. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the contract amendment with Summit Food Services. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve amending The Baker Group agreement from $5,000 up to $10,000 for assisting in ARPA funding requirements. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 6, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 15, 2022