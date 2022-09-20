Anthon City Council Minutes/Claims — September 12, 2022

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem Petersen called the regular meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barbara Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, and Lisa Petersen. Paul Lansink was absent. Also present: Amy Buck, Allyson Dirksen, Jolynne Reimert, Ruth Groth, Starla Rook, Holly Phillips, Jane Ellis, Tiffany Fundermann, Danielle Fundermann, Karen Newman, Kevin Clausen, Ross Baldwin, Gary Finneman, Bob Farmer, Becky Verschoor, Carrie Rosauer, Judy Fleck, Allan Pithan, Matt Kalin, Amy McFarland, and Corey Hamman.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the meeting agenda. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Starla Rook expressed concerns regarding previous motions to approve a donation of $34,800 to the Anthon Community Center (ACC) at both the July and August meetings. The clerk was instructed to make a correction to the August minutes to clarify only one donation of $34,800 was approved for the ACC, to be used strictly for operating expenses only. Becky Verschoor expressed concerns on the hiring committees. Jolynne Reimert requested the library remain open until 6:30pm on Wednesdays. Request tabled until October. Allan Pithan expressed it was good to have the hiring committees be diverse by using citizens in the process.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Benson, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve the consent agenda, which includes minutes from August 8 and 12, 2022 meetings and financial reports as filed, LIHEAP contract, approve annual Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for the Anthon Community Center, a building permit to Melissa Ketelsen at 101 E. Brady St for a deck, a building permit to James Rusch at 106 E. Brady St for driveway, and approve temporary Class C liquor license with outdoor service for the Oto Pub and Grub. Passed with a record vote as follows: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann, and Petersen; nays – none.

PAYMENT OF CLAIMS: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to approve the list of bills as presented. Carried 4-0.

LEGAL: Allyson Dirksen, attorney, reported the filing of property abandonment of the premises at 500 E. Main St, Anthon, IA 51004 has been done and awaiting further notifications.

UPDATE AND DISCUSSION: Matt Kalin, from JEO Consulting was present to discuss the electrical project status. He stated they are approximately 30-45 days out from starting the bidding process. Lead times on equipment are a concern.

MAYOR VACANCY: Councilman Lansink arrived at 6:02p.m. Notice of intent to fill a vacancy by appointment was published August 25, 2022. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to appoint Lisa Petersen to fill the remaining term of office vacated by Tammy Reimer. Carried 4-0. Oath of Office given at 7:25pm.

COUNCIL VACANCY: Lisa Petersen submitted her resignation from the City Council effective September 12, 2022. Motion by Kuhlmann, second by Kirchgatter to accept the resignation of Lisa Petersen from City Council. Carried 4-0. Council instructed City Clerk to publish a notice to fill vacancy. Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink, to appoint a new council member as opposed to holding a special election at the October 10, 2022 council meeting. Carried 4-0.

PUBLIC WORKS AND ELECTRICAL VACANCIES: Committees to be decided and future evaluation of applicants and resumes to be completed. Final recommendations will be given to the Council to interview and hire.

CONTRACT: No bids were received for the snow removal contract for 2022/2023 season.

WIMECA APPOINTMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson, to appoint Ruth Groth as the WIMECA representative. Carried 4-0.

DISCUSSION ON SALE OF 207 S. CAULEY AVE: Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to approve Resolution 2022-09-533, a resolution proposing sale of real property and setting public hearing on proposal. On roll call the vote was: ayes – Benson, Kirchgatter, Kuhlmann and Lansink; abstain – Petersen; nays – none.

DISCUSSION ON 315 E. MAIN ST: Tabled for further review.

CHILDREN AT PLAY SIGNS: Tara Hill expressed the need to place Children at Play signs near her home and around town. Motion by Lansink, seconded by Kuhlmann, to create a committee to research the number of and locations for the Children at Play signs needed around the city to be voted on at the October 10, 2022 meeting. Carried 4-0.

REPORTS/COMMUNICATIONS: Council and the attorney plan to review the City’s Ordinances for needed updates. Clerk Umbach confirmed Halloween trick or treating hours will be on Monday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm. Clerk Umbach also mentioned citizen concerns about the cat population. Deputy Clerk Buck reminded the Council of the garage sales this weekend and Clean Up day on Monday, 9/19/2022.

August Receipts: General-$10739.77; RUT-$5560.38; LOST-$6945.56; Debt Services-$281.10; ARPA-$41941.18; Water-$20726.96; 2020 Water Project-$5568.00; Sewer-$10934.10; Electric-$61717.71. Total: $164414.76. Expenses: General-$73035.11; RUT-$1305.83; Water-$16022.71; Sewer-$7953.54; Electric-$48135.42. Total: $146452.61.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlmann, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Pro-Tem/Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 7:17 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen,

Mayor Pro-Tem/Mayor

ATTEST:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

SEPTEMBER 2022 CLAIMS REPORT

ANTHON COMMUNITY CENTER OPERATING EXPENSES $34,800.00

ANTHON SERVICE CENTER REPAIRS $143.20

ANTHON UTILITIES UTILITIES $911.56

AT&T MOBILITY PHONE $383.71

CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT LIBRARY MATERIALS $274.44

CENTURY LINK PHONE $83.32

MATTHEW CURTIN CONTRACT $258.96

DEMCO OFFICE SUPPLIES $328.67

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,279.48

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,170.22

IRS FED/FICA TAX $2,147.51

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA TREE DUMP CAMERA $199.99

FOUNDATION ANALYTICAL LAB INC. ANALYSIS $15.00

GILL HAULING INC. LANDFILL FEES $195.00

HAWKINS INC. CHEMICALS $331.56

ANNIE HEATH JANITORIAL CONTRACT $150.00

IPERS IPERS $2,920.02

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. ENGINEERING DESIGN $1,575.00

LONG LINES PHONE $400.83

DEBBIE O’CONNELL SHELTER HOUSE CLEANING $120.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS SUPPLIES $171.66

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES $715.00

PETTY CASH POSTAGE $28.00

POST MASTER POSTAGE $182.40

QUILL OFFICE SUPPLIES.. $245.73

REHAB SYSTEM LLC WW JET VAC $11,997.20

ROSAUER JON REBATE $1,750.00

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,188.15

SANITARY SERVICES TRASH COLLECTION $3,841.20

ASHLEY SIMMONS DEPOSIT REFUND $81.33

THE RECORD PUBLISHING $423.74

UTILITY FUND DEPOSIT REFUNDS $808.67

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS/SHIELD IA INSURANCE $6,000.97

WESCO SUPPLIES $87.40

WIMECA C/O NIPCO ENERGY $38,986.42

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $1,791.00

WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER PROPERTY TAXES $445.00

Accounts Payable Total $119,432.34

Payroll Checks $14,150.33

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** $133,582.67

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022