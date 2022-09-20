Anthon City Council — Notice of City Council Vacancy

Anthon City Council

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILL VACANCY BY APPOINTMENT

Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 372.13(2) of the Code of Iowa, that the City Council of Anthon, Iowa, will fill the vacancy on the City Council created by the resignation of Lisa Petersen, by appointment at the regular council meeting on October 10, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The appointment shall be for the period until the next regular city election as defined in section 376.1 of the Code of Iowa, unless there is an intervening special election for the City of Anthon, Iowa, in which event the election for the office shall be placed on the ballot at such special election.

The Anthon City Council requests that qualified residents contact City Hall regarding their interest in the appointment and submit an application by October 6, 2022 to the City Clerk.

You are further notified that the electors of the City of Anthon, Iowa have the right to file a petition as provided in section 372.13(2) of the Code of Iowa requiring that said vacancies be filled by a special election.

This notice is published at the direction of the Anthon City Council.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022