Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing

Anthon City Council

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on October 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider all sealed offers for the South One Hundred Feet of Lots Seven (7) and eight (8), except the West Forty Feet of Lot Eight (8), in Block 18, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa.

The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the offer. City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Dated this 12th day of September, 2022

City of Anthon

By: Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem/Mayor

Attest:

Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022