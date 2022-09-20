Anthon City Council — Notice of Public Hearing
Anthon City Council
LEGAL NOTICE
The City Council of the City of Anthon will hold a public hearing on October 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall in Anthon, Iowa to consider all sealed offers for the South One Hundred Feet of Lots Seven (7) and eight (8), except the West Forty Feet of Lot Eight (8), in Block 18, City of Anthon, Woodbury County, Iowa.
The City Council of Anthon will receive oral and written comments for or against the sale of said property. After consideration of all comments, the City Council of the City of Anthon will act on the offer. City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Dated this 12th day of September, 2022
City of Anthon
By: Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor Pro Tem/Mayor
Attest:
Jenifer D. Umbach, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 22, 2022