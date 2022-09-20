Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — September 13, 2022

Bronson City Council Meeting

September 13, 2022

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Brandi Jessen, Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Jamie Amick. Attorney Metcalf was present.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of going to a new Records Management System. As a result, we will not be able to provide monthly reports for August and September.

Visitors: Anthony O’Tool who lives at 101 Hill Street was present again. He reported that he still has very low water pressure where he lives. Council recommends he gets with a plumber to see if he needs a booster pump. Mayor Garnand will get with Nick to have him look at the situation to rule out if there is a different problem such as a leak or something wrong with a connection.

Tony Gigaroa was present to get a building permit. Tony lives at 301 E. Front Street and wants to bring in a house and put it on a foundation. He reported that some trees need to be trimmed in order for the house to come through. The city will address the trees. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to approve the building permit. Tony is hoping the house can be moved around the end of November.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was not present to give his report. Nick reported that the ambulance has done 4 transports since the last meeting in August.

Water/Sewer: Nick was not present to give his report. Matter of volunteer trees was brought up again outside the fence of the lagoon. Councilman Amick has contacted Mark Petit to remove the trees. Mark will come out and look to see what the cost will be to remove the trees. Nick provided the council with quotes from Viking Industrial Painting for repairs on the water tower. After much discussion, there was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the quote for $14,450.00.

Maintenance: CJ was present. He reported that he has ordered the steel posts from TAPCO and also the white paint for the crosswalk. Hopefully it arrives first part of October. Council asked if he has received quotes for storm drain in front of the bar and quotes for culverts on Front Street. CJ said he has not. Mayor asked if list of streets that need repaired before winter has been produced and it has not. Concession stand women’s bathroom needs a door on one of the stalls. CJ was asked to get that done. CJ reported that he will winterize and close up the concession stand around the end of October. Council told CJ weeds need cut at E. 3rd and Cedar.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Amick and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the August 9th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

Interest

0.00

ARPA

60.00

General

3003.11 3701.11

Ambulance

844.90 1999.31

Garbage

2365.28 3091.22

Road Use Tax

2367.11 10,058.70

Water

9644.38 5044.37

Sewer

2799.55 2398.92

Local Option Sales Tax

3557.49 0.00

ARPA

23,924.15

Insurance

0.00 1727.00

Debt Service

1583.33

AUGUST TOTAL REVENUE

$48,505.97

AUGUST DISBURSEMENTS

$27,936.96

There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR SEPTEMBER 2022 MEETING:

ACCO chlorine $279.20

Bomgaars supplies for shelter house $25.97

CHN garbage $1557.12

DNR NPDES Application fee.. $85.00

HAKA LLC mower, ambulance, city truck gas $352.35

Iowa Lakes Comm College ambulance training $387.00

Iowa League of Cities dues.. $357.00

Nick Lahrs reimb for IRWA $170.00

Menards supplies for city hall $49.92

Morningside Plumbing repair of service line $500.00

American Republic ambulance reimbursement $106.51

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $14.00

The Record publications $117.18

S&S Equipment mower & tractor repair parts $131.80

There was a motion from Councilwoman Jessen and a second from Councilman Amick, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills.

Business:

1. Tree disposal signs: Mayor Garnand has made the signs and they will go up at the lagoon.

2. Fire Department: CJ was present to talk with the city about the new fire truck that they have purchased. The truck cost $330,000.00 but through getting donations from the townships and money raised through the 4th of July, pancake breakfasts, and other fundraisers, the Fire Dept. has financed $147,000.00. The Fire Dept asked the City if they could increase their fire protection from $6300.00 a year to $9300.00 a year. Mayor and council discussed the matter of raising the amount to $8000.00 a year instead of $9300.00. After much discussion, Councilwoman Jessen motioned to raise the amount to $9300.00 since there hasn’t been a raise in 15 years. Councilman Amick seconded the motion. Oral vote: Jessen: yes, Merchant: yes, Amick: yes, West: no. Motion carried.

3. Document Shredder: Treasurer Junge and Clerk Jessen are in need of a document shredder. Drop off of a shredder container is $25.00 for a 96 gallon one. After we get it filled, it costs $48.00 each time for them to shred the documents. At most, we would need this done 2 times. There was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman West, with all council present voting yes, to get a document shredder container.

4. Complaint letter received from a concerned neighbor. Backyard needed mowed and complaints of raccoons, possums, and woodchucks going in and out of basement window. Abandoned pickup is parked in the alley. Clerk Jessen has sent a letter to the owner.

5. Floodplain maps: Attorney Metcalf said he looked them over and everything looked fine.

6. Bronson sign: Council would like the Bronson sign go back up going out to Hwy. 141. CJ was asked by the Mayor to get a locate done so posts can be placed in the ground and then have the sign go up.

7. Shelter house scheduler: matter tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilwoman Jessen – no

Anything from Councilman Amick: no

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: asked Clerk Jessen to send a bill for cash rent of the land by the lagoon.

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilwoman Jessen, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting. Meeting was adjourned at 7:10 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022