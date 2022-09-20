Correctionville City Council Minutes/Bills — September 12, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting –

September 12, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on September 12, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Ciara Alioth, Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Fox, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Volkert to approve the minutes of the August 8, 2022 regular meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Parade permit as presented. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: Keith Byers spoke thanking the mayor and council for the progress they have done in the city since taking office. Byers asked that the council consider being proactive to the community regarding the Emerald Ash Borer. We have several ash trees in town and he would like council to start thinking ahead about how they plan to deal with this. Clerk Putzier mentioned the tree study conducted by the DNR, in regards to trees in Correctionville, has been returned and will be added to the agenda for next month.

NEW BUSINESS:

Sheriff’s report: None.

Maintenance report: Pat Langschwager reported the curb and gutter on Driftwood Street is complete. They will reseed and fill in dirt as needed. Line painting and curb painting is almost done. There are locates done to repair two shut-offs next week. Plan to flush water mains on September 27, 2022. Langschwager inquired about the metal sign arch at Copeland Park and it will need to be painted.

Fire and rescue report: None. According to the paper report there were 2 calls of service for fire and 6 calls of service for the ambulance. Council member Petty shared the paint design for the new ambulance which is scheduled to be inspected on November 17th.

Nelle Belle update was given. The Traffic Impact Letter has been submitted and now we wait for the final approval for the potential road entering the property. Discussion was had on the pricing of the lots. Council agrees we need to continue to move forward with talking with potential land purchasers and Attorney Thompson will help with estimating infrastructure and TIF into the pricing. Updates will be given at next meeting.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty , to approve pay request #1, $65,249.61 to Steve Harris Construction, INC for work on the storm sewer project. Passed 5/0.

Kevin Ahrendsen addressed the council with concerns on the speed limit on Driftwood Street. It is no longer a major highway and would like to see the speed reduced from 35 to 25 from 7th to 11th street. Much discussion was had on other ideas for speeding down this street. Clerk Putzier will look into a lighted speed sign and council agreed speed should be reduced. Ordinance will be introduced at the next meeting.

The ordinances for Animal Control and Vicious Animals was reviewed. Clerk Putzier informed council that the ordinances we have are current if not better than other cities. No action taken to change our ordinance.

Discussion was had on recreational vehicle parking in the city limits. Council was given information from other communities on ordinances they have in place. No action taken at this time.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Fox to approve the Easement and Maintenance Agreement between the City of Correctionville and Correctionville Square LLC., for the property located at 512 5th Street. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Fox 2nd by Beazley approving Street Finance Report FYE 6/30/2022. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

City of Anthon would like to call upon us for assistance if locates need to be done in the water/sewer department.

Clerk and Deputy Clerk will be attending a CDBG Grant writing class on September 14, 2022.

Clerk Putzier reported all final papers submitted for sewer force main and project will be closing.

Coffee with Assisted Living September 14th and joint meeting with Planning & Zoning and Council will be September 19th at 5:30 p.m.

Sharing of grounds keeper with school.

Concern brought up regarding ground squirrels at the cemetery.

Need for swings at the playground located at 810 Hackberry St.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC,

City Clerk

August August

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$62,434.53 $21,884.89

Road Use Tax

$4,596.08 $7,815.14

Employee Benefit

$667.42

Emergency Fund

$52.98

LOST

$9,490.53

Welsch

$65.82

Copeland Fund

$2.12

Cemetery Maint.

$8.98

American Rescue Plan

$2,103.02 $60,257.74

Debt Service

$3,736.56

Sewer Force Main

$35,228.00

Water Fund

$9,937.08 $12,556.17

Sewer Fund

$7,570.47 $15,001.92

Totals

$121,869.18 $131,540.27

Ipers IPERS $2,187.15

Department Of Treasury Federal $3,660.03

Department Of Treasury $12.72 Federal FNB Postage $10.55

Iowa Dept Of Revenue August Sales Tax 2022 $169.50

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Wet Tax August 2022 $490.32

Central Iowa Televising Pay App #1 Sewer Lining $33,466.60

Central Iowa Televising Final Pay Televising CDBG $1,761.40

USPS Postage $174.24

James Wells (I Pave) Pinnacle Patch & 10th Street $22,300.00

FNB Reinvest CD $90,000.00

United Healthcare Insurance $6,313.18

Mid American Electric $4,074.01

Brenda Volkert Deposit Refund $100.81

Corn Crib Customs LLC Repairs $2,038.25

Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisors Purchase 507 Driftwood Street $447.00

Woodbury County Recorder Recording Fees $22.00

April Putzier Mileage $60.63

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.82

Automatic Systems Co. Repairs $1,237.45

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $42.06

Bonine Garage Doors Repairs $273.00

Cherokee Regional Medical Center Ambulance Assist $155.00

Combined Pool & Spa Supplies $183.50

Corner Hardware Supplies $7.68

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $102.77

Engleson Abstract Co. Inc. 200 Juniper Street $150.00

Feld Fire Supplies $14.00

Foundation Analytical Testing $78.00

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $1,601.99

I & S Group, Inc. Engineering $3,320.00

Jacobs Electric Repairs $153.58

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Repairs $117.43

L.G. Everist, Inc. Crushed Stone $73.82

Longlines Phone $188.58

Menards Repairs $21.99

Mercy Medical Services Physical $121.23

NetSys Repairs $493.50

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,226.34

PCC July Billing 2022 $7.00

Phillip Martin Tree Removal 312 Driftwood $4,000.00

Quality Pump & Control Repairs $2,230.35

Rachel Raak 1/2 Lifeguard Class $87.50

Simmering-Cory Grant Administration Fees $14,000.00

Sioux City Journal Publishing $89.34

Moville Record Publishing $306.99

Utility Service Co Inc. Water Tower Maint 4t Qtr 2022 $3,266.48

Visa Supplies $554.29

Woodbury County Treasurer Property Tax $1,286.00

Total $202,768.08

