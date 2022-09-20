Cushing City Council Minutes — September 6, 2022

Cushing City Council

September 6, 2022

Cushing City Hall – 200 Main Street

The regular meeting of the Cushing City Council was called to order at 6:30 p.m. by Mayor Don Joy Jr.

Council members present: Jerry Wittrock, Shawn Joy, Mary Tyler, Jesse VanHouten, and Alex Rabbass.

Motion by Rabbass, seconded by VanHouten to approve consent agenda which includes:

1) Meeting agenda

2) August 2, 2022 Minutes

3) Financial Statement & Budget Report

4) Claims as Presented

5) Building Permits

Motion passed 5/0.

Claims

ACCO Liquid Chlorine 234.40

Barry Motors Ambulance/Fire Repairs 42.50

Colton Porter Mowing Payment 1040.00

Demco Library Supplies 186.67

Elaine Droegmiller Library books/supplies 177.45

Engelson Abstract Property Search 125.00

Foundation Analytical Lab Water testing 15.00

ISG Operator Services 475.00

Joy Auto Fire Dept Parts 484.41

MCI Telephone 32.98

MidAmerican Electricity 1131.86

NW IA League of Cities Dues 25.00

O’Halloran Ambulance Repairs 437.32

One Office Solution Supplies 23.76

Overdrive Library Program Fee 348.30

Petersen Oil Fuel 10.00

REC Electricity 124.17

Schaller Telephone Telephone 58.73

Sioux Valley Automotive Tire Repair 25.50

Stevenson Hardware Parts 19.49

Woodbury County Taxes 58.00

Revenues by Fund

General 20,876.77

Library 1000.00

Road Use 1666.30

Water Fund 4017.35

Sewer Fund 3920.00

Solid Waste Fund 1832.00

Fire Fund 0.00

Total Revenue: 33,312.42

Sheriff’s Report. No report given.

Library Report. Report given.

Clerk Report. Report given.

City Maintenance. Council discussed looking for a new city employee. Clerk instructed to send some letters to residents that need to trim up some low branches on trees overhanging the sidewalks and streets.

E911/Landfill Board. No report given.

Old 20 CDC. No report given.

Committee & Appointments.

Motion made by VanHouten to approve Reports as given. Seconded by Tyler. Motion carried 5/0.

Old Business

• School Update. Council discussed getting tow companies and off duty deputies lined up for the junk vehicle cleanup. Clerk will get set up.

General Business

• Fire Department. Motion to approve roster made by Joy, seconded by Wittrock. Motion carried 5/0.

• Junk Vehicle Ordinance Review. Council reviewed the ordinance sent by lawyer. A few changes to ask lawyer about, and look at a revised copy next month.

Resolutions

Ordinances

Next regular meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

With no further business, motion by Wittrock, seconded by Rabbass to adjourn at 7:33 p.m. Motion carried 5/0.

Mayor Don Joy, Jr._________

Attested by: _____________

City Clerk Nicole Huisinga

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022