Gerald & Sally Forch

Sally L. Forch, 85, passed away unexpectedly September 6, 2022. Gerald G. Forch, 91, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2022. The couple were formerly from Oto and Anthon and lived in Kingsley.

A Memorial Vigil Service for the couple was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Rohde funeral Home in Kingsley with Deacon Jamie Sitzmann officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A rosary was said at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, followed by a visitation with the family present until service time at the Rohde Funeral Home.

Gerald G. Forch was born May 4, 1931, the son of George and Mildred (Smith) Forch. He attended school in Correctionville, IA, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 until 1954, upon his honorable discharge he returned the Oto area where he farmed and operated a gasoline station.

Sally L. Forch was born May 2, 1937, the daughter of Maurice J. and Mabel A. (Parker) Beeson. Sally grew up in Anthon, IA graduating from Anthon High School in 1955.

Sally was united in marriage to Gerald Forch on August 8, 1955, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany Chapel in Sioux City, Iowa. Following their marriage Gerald and Sally owned and operated Forch Oil in Oto, Iowa where they lived and raised their family. During this time Sally worked as a teacher’s aide in the Anthon-Oto School.

In 2012 they moved to Kingsley, IA where they lived to be close to their family. Gerald and Sally were avid travelers, visiting the contiguous United Sates and Alaska on their Goldwing motorcycle.

They also enjoyed trips with family in their RV after retirement.

Gerald and Sally were members of St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Gerald was a member of the American Legion Nash Post #140, Kingsley, IA.

Survivors include their son, Denny Forch, Holstein, IA; brother, Roger Forch; grandchildren, Cody (Erin) Forch, Trevor (Kayla) Forch, Lauren (Hailey) Cauwels, Olivia and Elyn Krohn; cousins and many close friends.

Gerald and Sally were preceded in death by their daughters, Shelly in 1976 and Natalie in 2014 and their son, Rick in 2000.