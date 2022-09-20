Jerad Ebert

Jerad P. Ebert, 48, of Washta, Iowa passed away Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022 due to injuries from a motor vehicle accident 5 miles West of Washta.

Memorial services were held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor David Doellinger officiated. Burial will be made in the Cherokee Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Jerad was born on February 17, 1974 to Jerry and Marilyn (Cole) Ebert in Sioux City, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Quimby, Iowa. He attended Willow Schools, graduating in 1992. After high school, he graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in agriculture.

Jerad had worked as a farmhand for Terry Dorr. He sold produce at the Farmer’s Market in Sioux City. He previously also worked for Tyson Foods and American Natural Soy. He most recently had been working at the Y.E.S. Center in Cherokee, Iowa. He was interested in exotic animal sales and working with his sheep and dogs.

As an organ, eye, and tissue donor, the Ebert family would like to acknowledge that Jerad gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to save the lives of his fellow man.

Left to cherish Jerad’s memories are his mother, Marilyn Ebert of Washta, Iowa; his father, Jerry (Lynn) Ebert of Washta, Iowa; four brothers, Joshua (Megan) Ebert and their children, McKenzie, Jeralyne, Easton, Brailie, and Stetson of Washta, Iowa, Justin (Tiffany) Ebert and their children, Caitlyn, Carly, Jacob, and Chloe of Washta, Iowa, Adam (Mary) Ebert and their children, Heidi, Logan, and Tucker of Coon Rapids, and Noah (Melissa) Ebert and their daughter, Lilly of Quimby, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.