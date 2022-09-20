Kingsley City Council

ORDINANCE NO. 266

An Ordinance amending Chapter 151, subsection 151.02 of the City of Kingsley Code.

Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.

Section 1. Chapter 151, subsection 151.02 is amended to read as follows:

PLANTING RESTRICTIONS. No trees shall be planted in any parking, street, alley or right-of-way.

Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

First Reading: July 5, 2022

Second Reading: July 18, 2022

Third Reading: August 15, 2022

Passed and approved by the Council on the 15th day of August, 2022.

City of Kingsley

By: /s/ Rick Bohle

Rick Bohle, Mayor

Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann

Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk

City of Kingsley

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022