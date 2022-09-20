Kingsley City Council — Ordinance No. 266
Kingsley City Council
ORDINANCE NO. 266
An Ordinance amending Chapter 151, subsection 151.02 of the City of Kingsley Code.
Be it enacted by the City Council of Kingsley, Iowa.
Section 1. Chapter 151, subsection 151.02 is amended to read as follows:
PLANTING RESTRICTIONS. No trees shall be planted in any parking, street, alley or right-of-way.
Section 2. Repealer. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
First Reading: July 5, 2022
Second Reading: July 18, 2022
Third Reading: August 15, 2022
Passed and approved by the Council on the 15th day of August, 2022.
City of Kingsley
By: /s/ Rick Bohle
Rick Bohle, Mayor
Attest: /s/ Vicki Sitzmann
Vicki Sitzmann, City Clerk
City of Kingsley
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 22, 2022