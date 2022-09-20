Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes — September 12, 2022

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING

OF THE KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

September 12, 2022

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Bubke at 7:00 p.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Herbold, Plendl and Haggin

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Haggin, seconded by Plendl to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Collins, seconded by Herald to approve the August minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Motion was brought by Collins, seconded by Herbold, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $93,018.61 from the general fund, $146,414.41 from schoolhouse, $16,277.87 from lunch fund, and $5,366.63 from the Kingsley activity fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the expenses for services and supplies for August. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to move the activity funds from the Class of 2021 to Athletics. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Colliins, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All voted aye, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Brand:

We began our year with a back to school assembly to discuss expectations along with some activities to start the year. We held a PBIS reteaching expectations on September 2nd. It has been a great start to the year! Our changes we have made and the programs we have added are doing exactly what we wanted them to do. We are really excited about a new practice that we are doing each morning called Closegap which is a social-emotional check in for students. Each day, students check in and depending on how they answer questions, they are either good to go, could use some support, or have an urgent check in. Teachers then follow up with these students along with Mrs. Kooima. On September 2nd, we had our first professional development day which was a great time to collaborate about the start of the year, such as things going well and things that need improved. I feel a very positive vibe from staff, which is very exciting! Middle School Voted for student council at the beginning of September and they voted online, which was new, but very efficient. Our subbing situation is currently a bit of struggle, but so far we have been able to manage it. We said goodbye to Robin Peschau last Thursday and held a breakfast to say thank you and good luck. We are currently working to find a new secretary, but in the meantime Beth Christensen has been filling in. We have 9 applicants. We have had 2 weeks of PBIS winners now. Shout out to our booster club for helping us stock our Staff appreciation carts for this school year. Mrs. Kate Goodwin has changed up her math approach to teach a highly recommended free program called illustrative math. I just wanted to recognize her efforts with this as it has been a big change, but I have already seen great things from our students in math this year. Mrs. Lammers and Mr. Johnson will participate in an Intro to Literature Professional Development on Wednesday. We held a moment of silence and we announced the timeline of events to describe the September 11th attacks. The website is actually live right now and I plan to share it out on social media and JMC.

Mr. Wiese:

Thank you to all who helped out on the playground project on August 18, 19 and 20. We are waiting on many items to finish the playground project but hopefully they will arrive soon. Grandparents Day was a success. Thanks to all who participated and helped and especially to Megan Thompson for her lead role with food & drink. The Panther Brag Board started on Sept. 1st and goes throughout the 1st semester. Student/Principal AR lunches with the elementary students have begun. Thank you to the KP Booster Club for their support. The High School students had their 3 week grades today. We completed the 1st semester fire and tornado drills in the Kingsley building. There will be a High School play, Nov. 4 & 5, “The Hamlet Thrill-ma-geddon”. Auditions will be coming soon. Senior Nights – Class of 2023 for FB & XC were 9/9/22 & VB was 9/27. Homecoming 2022 will be scheduled for October 3-8. Voting for Royalty this week this week (Pep Rally on Fri., 9/16). Tuesday 10/4. 25th Super Class Night. Thursday 10/6, Float Decorating & Coronation. Friday 10/7, Parade & Football Game. Saturday 10/8, Dance. Technology and social media has been discussed with the High School student body. Parents: invest in what your kids are posting/saying/doing daily with social media. Jr/Sr. Career Day in Moville on Friday, Oct. 21 from 10-11 a.m.

Mr. Bailey:

Mr. Bailey introduced several new staff members. Emily Reinking, Mackenna Carlson and Jordan Kooima were present to meet the board. Numerous reports are coming due. They include: Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP), Early Literacy Implementation (ELI), Transportation, and the Title I. A new club has been started for E-Sports including 8-9 students competing against other school districts. They meet in the library and compete virtually. Mr. Snakenberg is putting together some more concrete numbers as to what it may cost for computer hardware for them to compete in the winter season. They have what they need for the fall and spring season. An archery club is still being discussed, with a sponsor. The school board convention was discussed. The dates are November 16, 17 and 18. Board members will look at their calendars to determine if they can attend. Kingsley-Pierson will be one site hosting the WVC volleyball tournament this year. A shortage of tutors, aides and bus drivers over the last year has started the discussion about raising the starting wage for these positions. A discussion took place as to the immediate need for additional aides.

Based on Mr. Bailey’s recommendation, the board made a motion to increase the starting wage to $13 per hour and combine the job titles to an Aide position. We currently have a custodian driving a regular route and an administrator being used as a substitute. Because of this shortage in bus drivers, an increase to starting wage from $19 to $20 per hour was recommended. Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to set the starting wage for a bus driver at $20 per hour. All voted aye, motion carried. Administrators will receive a $25 stipend for driving a bus due to the shortage of drivers. There was continued discussion on the possibility of sharing basketball with River Valley. Due to the projected numbers of players from both schools, the board will not pursue this for the 22-23 season. On the facility projects, Brian Archer completed painting the front areas above the doors. The shop overhead door has been ordered but not installed. The board recommended looking into the efficiency of the HVAC systems due to the higher electric bills.

8. OLD BUSINESS

9. NEW BUSINESS

2022 Legislative Resolutions:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve five priorities to the Iowa Association of School Boards as the school’s top priorities for the Legislative session including Mental Health, Competitive Wages, Recruitment/Licensure, Supplemental State Aid and Unfunded mandates. All voted aye, motion carried.

Space Settlement Design Competition:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve students to attend the NASA competition in March 2023. All voted aye, motion carried.

Resignations:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the resignation of Robin Peschau. Mr. Bailey thanked Robin for her service to the district. President Bubke also thanked Robin for her service. All voted aye, motion carried.

Contract Recommandation(s):

Motion by Collins. seconded by Herbold to approve Kelley Colfack as a Tutor and retro pay back to the beginning of the 22-23 school year. All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Donna Hagan as a Tutor (Aide on new schedule). All voted aye, motion carried. Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Ryan Ingalls as the Contest Speech coach. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to approve Nathan Kabisch moving to a full time custodian position. All voted aye, motion carried.

Facility Project Update:

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Collins to approve Thrasher to repair the cement at the baseball and softball fields for $20,897.37. All voted aye, motion carried. Brian Archer has started the work on the metal areas above the windows. Mr. Bailey will meet with the new phone system, Williams & Co. on Friday for an update. There will be a few staff members who will be painting the inside of the shop in the next month.

Fundraiser Requests:

Motion by Collins, seconded by Plendl to approve the dance team fundraiser to support their dance activities. All voted aye, motion carried.

10. ADJOURNMENT

Motion by Collins, seconded by Herbold to adjourn at 8:45 p.m. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Matt Bubke, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022