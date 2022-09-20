Notice of Storm Water Discharge — Iowa Dept. of Transportation

PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permit No. 2 “Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities.”

The storm water discharge will be from construction activity located in Woodbury County on Interstate 29. The project is I-29/IA 141 interchange reconstruction.

The Public Lands Survey location is Township 86N, Range 46W, Sections 30 to 31.

Storm water will be discharged from 4 point sources and will be discharged into the following streams: road ditches to Boyer Ditch to McCandless Cleghorn Ditch to Myrland Ditch to Guard Lake.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, Environmental Protection Division, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034.

The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the above address after it has been received by the Department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022