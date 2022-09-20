PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE

Security National Bank plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under NPDES General Permit No. 2 Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities. The storm water discharge will be for the construction of new bank building at property located in the NW Quarter of Section 32, T89N, R44W, Woodbury County. Storm water will be discharged from the site through one point source to the City of Moville storm sewer to an unnamed tributary of the West Fork Little Sioux River.

Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, Environmental Protection Division, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022