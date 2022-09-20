Pierson City Council Minutes — September 8, 2022

Pierson City Council

Thursday, September 8

The Pierson City Council met in Special session on Thursday September 8th at 5:30pm. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 5:30pm, council in attendance: Bubke, Krier, McQueen, and Sistrunk. Discussion was held on the street safety on the Gas Lanterns outdoor beer license. Motion by Sistrunk to close 2nd Street on Sept 17th from curb to curb in front of the Gas Lantern and approve the outdoor service, seconded by Krier. All voted aye motion carried. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by McQueen to adjourn the meeting all voted aye; carried.

Jeanette Beekman, City clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022