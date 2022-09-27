Correctionville City Council Minutes — September 19, 2022

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

September 19, 2022

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on September 19, 2022, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 5:32 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Fox, Adam Petty. Absent: Bob Beazley and Dan Volkert.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, 2nd Fox to approve the agenda. Passed 3/0.

BUSINESS

Motion Petty, 2nd by Fox to approve Resolution 2022-36 approving of Plat of “Zahnley First Addition” a minor subdivision to Woodbury County. Passed 3/0.

Motion by Petty 2nd by Fox to approve installation of lighting by Mid American Energy for the Patriots Park.

Workshop with Danielle Propst, ISG, and planning and zoning committee, members reviewed and discussed changes to the zoning maps and draft of zoning code.

With no further business, meeting was adjourned at 6:36 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022