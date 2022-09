Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — September 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Board Report — September 2022

OPERATING FUND

A-1 PREFERRED KITCHEN HOOD CLEANING 850.00

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES RENDERED 837.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 3rd grade English books 1,047.44

• Library Books

• Special Education Storage Self/Drawers

• Homeschool supplies

• pediatric pulse oximeter-to use for PS

• books for 6th grade

• Student atlases

• Replacement Ukulele Hooks

• Teacher chairs & student boards

AMICK, DAVID REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 125.00

BORER, MICAELA MILEAGE FOR HOME VISITS 107.25

BRIDE, TOM & ANNE FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

BROWN, CARLY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022.. 177.16

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT.. 480.26

BURKE ENGR SALES CO. ceiling tile 122.88

CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY COMPANY kit 19.45

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE/GAS/DIESEL 4,962.75

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. SERVICE CALL FOR PRINTER 80.00

CHUCK’S PIANO SERVICE Fall Piano Tuning 165.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 511.67

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 621.08

COLLINS, LAURA MILEAGE FOR HOME VISITS 136.25

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 30.19

CONTINENTAL 5 YEAR ABD QUARTERLY FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM INSPECT 1,755.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. BUS PART..570.13

D&H PLUMBING LEAK REPAIR 121.60

DECKER EQUIPMENT table parts for lunch room tables 280.51

DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FY23 TSA FEE 600.00

DOSCHER, STEPHANIE MEALS FOR SPED TRAINING 73.00

ENRIGHT, KEVIN & BRENDA FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 949.25

FLAG HOUSE PE Supplies 22-23 111.36

HAKA LLC FUEL 1,753.50

HERBOLD, GRACE FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

HOGLUND BUS mirrors and switches for bus 14 and 11 1,904.85

HOOGENDYK, JAY & MELISSA FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT Chemistry Books 2,016.35

IOWA DEPT of HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID BILLING 600.87

JENSEN SPRINKLER repair sprinklers on football field 990.17

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSE 295.63

KIRKPATRICK, JAY & LESLIE FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

KOEHLER, RANDI REIMBURSE MILEAGE 43.75

KOOIKER, BENJAMIN & CATHY FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 949.25

KUENY, JENNIFER FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

LAB-AIDS Lab Supplies for AFNR 42.75

LATIMER, STACY FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 949.25

LOOMIS, CASADAY FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 949.25

MARTIN BROS. PRESCHOOL SNACKS 79.67

MCGRAW-HILL PUBLISHING CO. FY 2022-2023 SUPPLIES..227.68

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATIONHOLDINGS, LLC Math books 21,846.35

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 14,810.71

MORENO, MAIRA FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 949.25

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHINGS 307.80

MTC MECHANICAL INC. repair contactor and broken pipe 850.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 PBIS Poster 17.50

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS PARTS 33.78

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS..324.00

OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY fix baseball shed door 145.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING..170.43

PETERBILT OF SIOUX CITY test the DEF contamination 389.89

PRIOR, CHARLES REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 90.00

QUILL CORPORATION OFFICE SUPPLIES 2,171.17

ROBERTS, BETH MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022..250.00

RODER, PAULA MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022 10.00

ROERIG, TODD FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

ROWE, JANA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 32.50

S & S EQUIPMENT, INC. hoses for tractor 464.09

SAUL, SHERRY FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 1,423.84

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOLASTIC BOOK CLUBS reading books for classroom library 297.19

SCHOOL BUS SALES door bracket and bushing kit 181.26

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC classroom supplies 2,171.83

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE & MILEAGE REIMBURSE 161.28

SHORMAN, BELINDA REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 85.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL FY22-2ND SEMESTER SPED BILLING 22,431.37

SIOUXLAND GRASS & FORAGE, LLC 2 bags of grass seed and straw mat 435.00

SOLBERG’S Apple award for Board Service 44.97

SPECIALTY TREE SERVICE stump grinding 480.00

STOCKING, BRYAN & CAROL FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

SUMMIT COMPANIES FIRE EXTINGUISHER-ANNUAL INSPECTIONS 3,219.75

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER SHOP & GREENHOUSE Plant for Hinton Schools loss of a student 45.00

TEACHING STRATEGIES, LLC GOLD Subscription 393.12

THELANDER, JEFFREY FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAD BILLING 77.82

TRI-STATE COMMUNICATIONS put new 2 way radio in suburban 1,192.29

TRUCK CENTER COMPANIES Replace Spark Plugs 938.88

UHL, RANDY MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 2022.. 250.00

US BANK FOOTBALL FUEL AND SOFTBALL SUPPLIES..12,564.46

• CPI TRAINING

• HOME SCHOOL/TEACHER SUPPLIES/REGISTRATION

• cleaning supply

• FFA Officer Retreat, banners, ragbrai

• SIGNATURE STAMP/POSTAGE

• PAINT SUPPLIES

• REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES

• CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES

• SUMMER SCHOOL SUPPLIES

• TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE

• SAI ADMINISTRATOR TRAINING CONFERENCE

US TOY BOARD OF EXCELLENCE PRIZES 132.88

VERITAS PRESS, LLC homeschool supplies 124.00

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,090.61

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE PHONE/INTERNET 1,232.53

WIECK, TODD FY22 NP TRANSPORTATION 474.63

Fund Total: 122,195.55

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES PURCHASE ITEMS FOR TRAINING GRANT 104.92

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 2,794.74

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Repairs after inspection of equipment 1,866.10

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 26,120.01

US BANK Towels, Potholders, Fatigue Mats Laundry 243.83

Fund Total: 31,129.60

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABANTE MARKETING Team shirts for cheer & dance 400.00

ANDERSON, JAMIE ACTIVITY PASS REFUND 55.00

BADAR, TRACEY VARSITY FB 8-26-22 OFFICIAL 130.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE 1,502.99

COLE, BRIAN OFFICIAL JV/V VOLLEYBALL 330.00

DON’S PRO SHOP AWARDS 222.00

FIVE STAR AWARDS Team Awards 124.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMMUNITY SCHOOL Entry fee VARSITY BOYS/GIRLS 130.00

I29 SPORTS Short sleeve jerseys 1,774.85

ICDA NWICDA Pre-All-State Rehearsal 35.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION WLC for 3 students 4,095.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION Entry fee for state marching band 376.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH IHSSA School Registration..75.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Opus Aud. Music & Jazz 179.13

MEYER, MICHAEL Reimbursement from Little Ceasars charge..59.82

MCGUIRE, LORI OFFICIAL JVR/JV/V VOLLEYBALL 120.00

MID-BELL MUSIC INC. Supplies for marching band 31.96

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA Jackets and Pins 185.00

NELSON, ZACJARY VARSITY FB OFFICIAL 130.00

RUSSELL, LEWIS VARSITY FB OFFICIAL 130.00

SCHILLING, MATT VARSITY FB OFFICIAL 130.00

SIOUX CITY WEST HIGH SCHOOL Fee for Swim Team of 2 200.00

SLAUGHTER, BRANDON VARSITY FB OFFICIAL 130.00

US BANK FFA Officer Retreat, banners, ragbrai 1,837.97

HUDL Services for Athletics

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHIONS & SUPPLIES Dance & Cheerleading warmups and bags 3,571.95

WALSWORTH PUBLISHING COMPANY 2023 YEARBOOK-FIRST DEPOSIT 3,232.30

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL JV VOLLEYBALL 210.00

WOODBURY CENTRAL WC entry fee CROSS COUNTRY 115.00

Fund Total: 19,512.97

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

MIDWEST TENNIS & TRACK CO. TRACK RESURFACING 141,425.00

US BANK HUDL Services for Athletics 2,197.00

Fund Total: 143,622.00

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT-FY23 3,869.00

SU INSURANCE COMPANY BREAK-FIX INSTALLMENT-2 27,395.25

Fund Total: 31,264.25

DEBT SERVICES FUND

DE LAGE LANDEN PUBLIC FINANCE LLC BUS LEASE 40,000.00

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 40,661.73

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY boom rental 1,078.29

BURKE ENGR SALES CO rekey the LAWTON building 5,541.00

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE, INC. concrete for playground 468.50

GET MORE MATH Get More Math License 4,405.63

JOURNEYED.COM, INC Microsoft renewal and upgrade 6,243.50

MIDWEST HVAC SOLUTIONS Cooling tower controller.. 1,895.00

MTC MECHANICAL, INC. rebuild heat loop pump 1,785.00

OFFICE ELEMENTS STUDENT DESKS/CHAIRS 14,990.40

STATELINE-ELECTRIC fix parking lot lights 975.00

TIME CLOCK PLUS ANNUAL CLOCKABLE LICENSE.. 1,944.00

Fund Total: 39,326.32

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022