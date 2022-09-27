Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — August 19, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Special Board Meeting

Conference Room – 113 W 1st St, Bronson, Iowa

Friday, August 19, 2022

12:00 p.m.

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76612137891?pwd=OFM0OGdybS9SREV1YXFLWlRRS1RjZz09

Meeting ID: 766-1213-7891

Passcode: Eagles

All attendees will be muted except during Public Forum

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 12:07pm

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

Mesz, Sappingfield, Reinke present. Garnand, White absent.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. New Business

1. Approve purchase of Math Textbooks

Reinke moved to approve the purchase of math textbooks in the amount of $50,831.94. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 12:10pm

Blake Sappingfield, Board President

Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022