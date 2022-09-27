Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — August 19, 2022
Lawton-Bronson Community School
Special Board Meeting
Conference Room – 113 W 1st St, Bronson, Iowa
Friday, August 19, 2022
12:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
A. Call to Order
Meeting called to order at 12:07pm
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
Mesz, Sappingfield, Reinke present. Garnand, White absent.
D. Welcome Visitors and Guests
E. Public Forum
F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
G. New Business
1. Approve purchase of Math Textbooks
Reinke moved to approve the purchase of math textbooks in the amount of $50,831.94. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
Reinke moved to adjourn. Mesz seconded. All in favor.
H. Adjourn
Meeting adjourned at 12:10pm
Blake Sappingfield, Board President
Mercedees Miller, Board Secretary
Published in The Record
Thursday, September 29, 2022