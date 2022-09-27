Lawton City Council Minutes/Bills — September 14, 2022

Lawton City Council Meeting

September 14, 2022

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30pm on September 14, 2022 at the Lawton Friendship Center. Mayor Pedersen called the meeting to order at 5:30pm. Roll call was answered by Heiss (by phone), Roth, and Saunders. Also in attendance: city clerk Tricia Jernberg, public works director Justin Dunnington, attorney Glenn Metcalf, Ryan Beardshear, C Brown, and M Brown.

Agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Roth to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Public Forum: There were no comments by the public.

Sheriff: No one was present from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s department. Mayor Pedersen explained there would be no report while the department is transitioning to a new system.

Fire: Mayor Pedersen shared there were 3 calls for service and the department completed driver training in August. The association will have their annual pancake breakfast on the 17th.

Clerk: Clerk reported that a truck had run over a stop sign in town and the company had already paid for the damages, received the last ARPA payment for $73,266.74 for a total of $144,917.74 that can be used for any governmental purpose, there will be an IMWCA auditor here for the annual site visit on September 22nd, clerk suggests applying for the Aureon grant to help pay for furnishings in the new building, there will need to be a budget amendment for the FY23 budget that will be ready for next month, there were 5 building permits submitted and approved (311 E Main- concrete pad & fence, 402 E Maple- fence, 209 W Creek- fence, 155 W Creek – fence, 101 E Main – fence, retaining wall, concrete pad), and H&R has submitted pay request #7 for the new building for $101,535.05 that will be distributed with September’s disbursements.

Mayor: Mayor Pedersen shared he had received verbal complaints about dogs in town. Dogs that are not being kept on leashes, constant barking, and dogs running up to kids knocking them over. Mayor Pedersen will be following up with specific dog owners. Councilman Heiss arrived at the meeting at 5:40pm. The city was able to help a resident cleanup their property with help from some volunteers. The resident was extremely grateful for the assistance. Looking into the possibility of new welcome signs for the city in partnership with the school.

Public Works: Director reported the ability to create a overflow parking lot for the new building with donated materials, presented a quote for concrete work for multiple areas of town, and there is a new water service line inventory that is being mandated by the EPA that will be beginning soon.

Attorney: Metcalf discussed the probability of needing to raise sewer rates in anticipation of a large lagoon project and to adjust the payroll allocation to appropriately reflect what work is being done. Metcalf also suggests having a discussion with the engineering firm, ISG, to make sure the current contract is sufficient or in need of updating as the city continues with the sewer lagoon improvements preparation. After lengthy discussion, council would like to meet with ISG, invite community members to be a part of the improvement plan by possible starting a small committee/group, and do more calculations in regards to sewer rates for next month.

Consent agenda: Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the minutes of the August 3, 2022 regular meeting. Motin carried with all voting aye. Motion by Roth, second by Heiss to approve September disbursements and approve the August claims for payment and financial reports. Motion carried with all voting aye. Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the utility billing trial balance and accounts receivable audit report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Water Line: Discussion on water service line break. Code states homeowner is responsible for water service line repair. City had concreted over the service line making the repair unique and incur additional costs. After discussion motion by Heiss, second by Roth to cover $873.21 of the concrete and service line repair cost. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Special Event Permit: Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss to approve the Special Event Permit submitted by Lawton-Bronson CSD for the Homecoming Parade on September 16, 2022. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Trick-or-Treating: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to set city trick-or-treating for October 31st from 6pm to 8pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Annual Street Finance Report: Motion by Heiss, second by Saunders to approve the FY22 Annual Street Finance Report. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Resolution 2022-18 Annual Urban Renewal Report

Motion by Roth, second by Heiss to approve the FY22 Annual Urban Renewal Report. Motion carried with a roll call with all members present voting aye.

Sewer rates: Discussion on next month’s agenda.

With no further business, motion by Roth, second by Saunders to adjourn the meeting at 6:36pm. Motion carried with all voting aye.

Jesse Pedersen, Mayor

Tricia Jernberg, City Clerk

City of Lawton Claims & Revenues- August 2022

ANALYTICAL & CONSULTING Testing $639.00

BOMGAARS Blade $12.98

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Yearly lease on ballfields $2,475.00

CITY OF LAWTON Fire utilities $40.05

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT $410.76

COMMERCIAL SIGN & DESIGN DECAL – FIRE TRUCK $305.00

DANKO Fire- equipment testing $865.00

EARL MAY PLANTS FOR PARK $650.42

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $3,206.73

FLOYD RIVER MATERIALS Rock for park landscaping $137.64

GILL HAULING, INC July garbage $6,418.69

H&R CONSTRUCTION CO Payment #5 $70,300.00

IA DEPT NATURAL RESOURCES NPDES Permit Fee $210.00

IA RURAL WATER ASSOC Conference Registration.. $170.00

IOWA ONE CALL LOCATES.. $19.80

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $2,062.22

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $1,180.00

LOFFLER COMPANIES, INC. Copier Contract $166.25

LP GILL Landfill fee 2022 1st Qtr $4,856.45

MARK RICHARDSON SEPTIC TANK 503 CEDAR $4,238.54

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY WATER TREATMENT PLANT LEAK FIX $30.93

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY Utilities $3,976.78

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE Fire – air filter, motor trt $33.38

STATELINE ELECTRIC & AUTO Water Treat Plant drain alarm $187.50

THE RECORD July publishing $235.62

TREAS ST IA July WET $1,029.48

TRICIA JERNBERG Hotel, Meals, Mileage 349@.625 $698.07

US POSTMASTER Mail motherboard to MeteringTe $9.70

USABLUEBOOK Chemicals for water testing $203.90

WCSWA FY23 Landfill Fee $2,870.96

WELLMARK Health Insurance $1,686.59

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE Telephone & Internet $473.13

Claims by fund: General $21,832.48, Fire $1,521.51, Road Use Tax $1,702.32, Building 2022 $70,300, Water $8,355.98, Sewer $6,088.28

Revenue by fund: General $15,681.68, Fire $2,271.28, Road Use Tax $9,620.98, Local Option Sales Tax $11,200.02, American Rescue Plan $73,266.24, Water $20,244.66, Water Deposit $100, Sewer $12,166.10

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022