Leone “Lee” McElrath

Leone M. McElrath, age 91, of Moville, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s of Sioux City.

A prayer service was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Rev. Harold E. Werley officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation was held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Leone “Lee” Sparks was born April 27, 1931 to Frank and Bessie (Williams) Sparks. She attended Wolf Creek School from K-8th grade and graduated from Moville High School in 1949.

She was united in marriage to Lyle McElrath on December 31, 1949 in Moville, Iowa. Five children were born to this union: Craig, Sue, Steve, Lori and Julie.

After raising her children she worked as an aide at Woodbury Central School, was an OB-Tech at St. Luke’s Hospital from 1980 to 1994, then worked at Mid-Step Services in Moville from 1994 to 2000.

Lee enjoyed golfing and was a Meadows charter member. She also liked playing Bridge and Euchre. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Moville and was a volunteer for Hospice. Lee loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events and Iowa basketball.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue (Dale) Luikens of Mitchell, SD, Lori (Bill) Willer of Moville, IA, Julie (Mike) Davidson of Ankeny, IA; son, Steve (Susie) McElrath of Moville, IA; daughter-in-law, Vicki McElrath of Moville, IA; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Bowers.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; son, Craig McElrath; grandson, Jeremy Willer; brothers Marion, Ivan “Bill”, Dale, Jay, Gerald and Burton Sparks; and sister, Helen Gardner.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com