Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Bills — September 12, 2022

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto

MVAO BOARD BILLS 9-12-22

GENERAL FUND

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 1,241.67

BALDWIN, JODY REIMBURSEMENT 275.12

BARRY MOTOR CO. SUPPLIES 273.44

BECHTOLD, PEGGY REIMBURSEMENT 358.61

BEEF & BREW MEALS 85.38

BEESON, GARY REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 16.67

BOGGS, SHELLEY REIMBURSEMENT 62.19

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 110.90

BRATTON, LEXANDRA REIMBURSEMENT 195.00

BURKE ENGINEERING SALES COMPANY SUPPLIES 22.89

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 669.07

C&B OPERATONS, LLC SUPPLIES 172.31

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 2,478.29

CENTURYLINK PHONE 376.41

CHORAL TRACKS LLC SUPPLIES 699.99

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 11,590.82

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 11,285.14

COLLINS, BILL REIMBURSEMENT 175.28

DAKOTA POTTERS SUPPLY, LLC SUPPLIES 541.00

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 407.22

DEPT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES ADMINISTRATIVE FEES 650.00

DHS CASHIER 1ST FL. MEDICAID 52,736.99

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 58.73

DOSE, DOLORES REIMBURSEMENT 29.84

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 51.48

FIRST UNUM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY INSURANCE 536.64

GOPHER SPORT SUPPLIES 420.95

GROTH, RUTH REIMBURSEMENT 85.00

HB SERVICES SERVICE 6,067.11

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 769.50

HOELSCHER, KAITLYN REIMBURSEMENT 360.00

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 8,414.62

HOMETOWN VARIETY SUPPLIES 1,802.34

IOWA ASSOC. OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS MEMBERSHIP 175.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 43.63

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASSOC. ENTRY FEE/MEMBERSHIP 50.00

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIP 500.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER SUPPLIES 424.49

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC. SUPPLIES 98.74

JAGER, GRANT REIMBURSEMENT 182.00

JAGER, PATRICIA REIMBURSEMENT 29.50

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 223.67

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 50.84

KAUFMAN, EVIE REIMBURSEMENT 1,952.83

KENDALL HUNT CURRICULUM MATERIALS 1,857.00

KINSEY, JENNIFER REIMBURSEMENT 86.58

KOVARNA, LINDA REIMBURSEMENT 37.44

KUENY, KAREN REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

KUYPERS CONSULTING INC CONSULTANT 110.00

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC SUPPLIES 511.99

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO ACTIVITY REIMBURSEMENT 1,000.00

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 995.66

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 95.88

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC SUPPLIES 96.80

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 846.04

MENARDS SUPPLIES 700.75

MERCY ONE PHYSICALS 254.82

MONONA COUNTY SANITARY LANDFILL GARBAGE 30.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 261.75

NATIONAL FFA FOUNDATION SUPPLIES 550.00

NEUBAUM, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 570.37

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 404.66

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 75.36

PHILLIPS, HOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 390.31

PORTER, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 135.10

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 5,590.69

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 828.80

REALLY GOOD STUFF SUPPLIES 64.69

REALLY GREAT READING SUPPLIES 79.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC SUPPLIES 1,500.00

ROGUE FITNESS SUPPLIES 1,232.60

RYAN PUBLISHING COMPANY ADVERTISING 32.70

SANDER, CALEB PIANO TUNING 155.00

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 421.30

SASS, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 294.00

SBW INC DBA/ACE ENGINE & PARTS SERVICES 3,779.20

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 400.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC SUPPLIES 2,627.03

SECRETARY OF STATE NOTARY FEE 30.00

SOCIAL THINKING SUPPLIES 161.75

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 2,704.31

SOURCEWELL SUPPLIES 1,645.00

SPENCER CSD TUITION 35.74

STAMP FULFILLMENT SERVICES SUPPLIES 1,438.20

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 340.20

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 1,222.13

THOMAS BUS SALES OF IOWA INC. SUPPLIES 191.57

TOOLS 4 READING SUPPLIES 762.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 150,977.46

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 137.54

VETTER EQUIPMENT CO. SUPPLIES 126.00

WE SELL MATS SUPPLIES.. 172.99

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE TRAINING 190.00

Fund Total: 293,101.71

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 5,763.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 5,535.85

Fund Total: 11,298.85

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY FUND

WELTE ROCK HAULING ROCK 4,356.66

Fund Total: 4,356.66

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ADAMSON, PAUL OFFICIAL 110.00

AMERICAN POP CORN COMPANY SUPPLIES 163.00

BECKER, JOHN OFFICIAL 110.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 468.40

COLLINS, SHAWN OFFICIAL 85.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 153.90

EHLERS, CHRIS OFFICIAL 85.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 325.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSEMENT 60.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 2,336.50

HANDY, JAMES OFFICIAL 100.00

HANDY, KONNOR OFFICIAL 100.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS SUPPLIES 615.29

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION FFA DUES 2,820.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC MEMBERSHIP 186.45

JOSTENS YEARBOOK 3,258.13

KRUSE, DANA OFFICIAL 125.00

KUHL, DAVID OFFICIAL 235.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 85.00

MURRAY, ANDREW OFFICIAL 125.00

MUSIC THEATRE INTERNATIONAL SUPPLIES 1,095.00

PATTEE, AARON OFFICIAL 100.00

PETERSEN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 125.00

PLAY FOR HIM ENTRY FEE 300.00

REINKE, DALE OFFICIAL 100.00

REISS, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 125.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SUPPLIES 1,540.00

SCHUMACHER, BRENT OFFICIAL 125.00

UPTOWN WEDDING & EVENT RENTAL SUPPLIES 180.53

VOLLSTEDT, STEVE OFFICIAL 100.00

WALSH, JOHN OFFICIAL 75.00

WESSLING, DOUGLAS OFFICIAL 150.00

WHITEING, DEVLUN OFFICIAL 75.00

WICKSTROM, STAN OFFICIAL 110.00

WISNIESKI, STAN OFFICIAL 110.00

WOLFE, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

WORKS OF HEART SUPPLIES 15.00

Fund Total: 15,922.20

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

HILAND DAIRY MILK 265.60

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 10,603.34

MARTIN BROS PKG FOOD/SUPPLIES 14,883.38

Fund Total: 25,752.32

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 1,521.08

ATC GROUP SERVICES, LLC SERVICES 1,100.00

BOOK SYSTEMS, INC. LIBRARY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM 900.00

BOYSEN ELECTRIC SERVICES 245.15

BRENNER’S SUPPLIES 320.95

C&B OPERATONS, LLC SUPPLIES 981.16

dba SIOUXLAND ROOFING ROOF REPAIR 4,280.00

EDCLUB INC SUPPLIES 1,217.20

EDYNAMIC LEARNING SUPPLIES 4,900.00

FELD FIRE FIRE SAFETY 1,724.95

GLOBAL GLASS WINDOWS 5,000.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIER 1,772.49

HER HEALTH WOMEN’S CENTER SUPPLIES 630.00

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC 3 NEW BUSES 331,500.00

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SUPPLIES 480.00

IOWA SCHOOL FINANCE INFORMATION MEMBERSHIP 1,015.55

LAKEPORT HEATING AND COOLING SERVICES 540.00

MAKERBOT INDUSTRIES SUPPLIES 1,319.41

MAPLE VALLEY ANTHON OTO OPERATING REIMBURSEMENT 80,056.00

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,605.15

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 2,400.00

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICES SERVICES 6,373.90

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. SERVICES 181.93

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 3,793.00

SCE, INC. SERVICES 3,533.51

SIGN EXPRESSIONS SUPPLIES 2,900.00

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART SUPPLIES 389.00

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 160.39

TILL 360, LLC SERVICES 6,270.00

TIMECLOCK PLUS SOFTWARE 7,270.36

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 413.62

Fund Total: 474,794.80

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022