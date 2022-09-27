Moville City Council Minutes — September 21, 2022

Moville City Council

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks, Bret Hayworth, and Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm connects via Zoom. Malm motions to approve agenda, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the August Treasurer’s report, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Two new permits have been sent to Dave for review.

Guests include Mike Weaver, Edgar Rodriguez, and Chad Thompson. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. Mike Weaver gave a Public Works update. Attorney Thompson let the council know the upcoming court dates for 18 S 2nd Street nuisance abatement have been canceled due to the property owners remediating the issues in the abatement letters. Council wants Inspector Dave Christensen to move forward with the issues outlined in the recent structural engineer’s report about the property.

Council reviews Pay request # 1 from Mark Albenesius for work done to date on the Frontage Road 2nd / 3rd Street in the amount of $162,716.48. Hayworth motions to approve this pay request, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher discusses future development of Sunnybrook Industrial Park- no action taken at this time.

Council discusses expenses and revenues of hiring a City Inspector. Mayor Fisher has been in discussions with neighboring towns on how best to administer this service and the need to add more specific details of the services offered by 28E. Council requests Mayor Fisher work with other towns to gauge their commitment and verify the amounts they have budgeted for these services. No action at this time.

Council reviewed Wellmark Health insurance renewal 2023. No action at this time.

Council considers Resolution 2022-46 Assessment of Unpaid Utility Charges – Fetterman for $95.81. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers Resolution 2022-47 Writing off Utility Bill Bad Debt for $120.69 for Riefenrath. Hayworth motions to approve this Resolution, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries.

Council considers the Liquor License Application for the 4-Way stop and Shop. Hayworth motions to approve the license, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 7:25 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022