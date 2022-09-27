Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — August 30, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

August 30, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 8/30/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 8/16/22 meeting. All ayes, except Anderson who abstained. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on Aug. 23, 2022.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll issued 8/19/2022 and 8/31/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the Plymouth Co. Ethanol Urban Renewal annual report for FY 2021-22. Motion Carried

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to table until the next meeting for a memo of understanding for Sioux Rivers MH Health and Plymouth Co. for an IT agreement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to read and approve a County Proclamation for the National POW/MIA awareness day. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye Motion Carried.

Justin Vondrak explained a platting in Section 36 of Perry Township for Brent Beaulieu and with Board consensus it will not require a minor subdivision platting with the Auditor’s office. A survey with correlating deeds is all that will be required for the dividing and consolidating parcels in the 40 acres of land since it is already split into 3 parcels.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve final plans for project FM-CO-75(167)–55-75. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors held a public meeting at 11:00 am with the other taxing authorities (RU School Dist., KP School Dist., MMC School Dist. and the City of Remsen) in regards to the Plymouth Co. Wind Urban Renewal Area. Scott Bailey, KP School Superintendent, was the only one in attendance.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:10 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

