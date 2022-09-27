Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — September 13, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

September 13, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on September 13, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 9/13/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the 8/30/22 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on Sept. 6, 2022.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve claims issued 9/6/2022. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve the 2022 Homestead, Disabled Veterans Credit applications and disallows. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve a lease agreement with Champion State of Mind and Plymouth County for renting 1 office at the 2nd Ave. Services Bldg. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to approve the I.T. Memo of Understanding between Plymouth Co. and Sioux Rivers MH region. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed a pipeline petition with ISAC against the Summit Pipeline.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Van Otterloo, for each Board member to participate in the survey with ISAC for petitioning the Iowa Utilities Board regarding the Summit pipeline. Motion Carried.

Scott TeStroete and Ryan Boone of Premier Communications was present to discuss the fiber project progress in Plymouth County.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the FY 2021-22 Treasurer’s License and Motor Vehicle Annual Report as presented by Treasurer Shelly Sitzmann. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Van Otterloo, to approve a permit to Southern Sioux Rural Water in Section 15 of Grant Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to enter Closed Session per 21.5 (i) at 11:15 am to discuss HR/personnel issues. All voted aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Van Otterloo, seconded by Meis, to end Closed Session at 12:12 pm and entered regular session with no action taken due to the closed session. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:13 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Plymouth County Board Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 9-6-22

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

Noel Ahmann mileage 126.87

City of Akron UTILITIES 66.30

Associates for Psych. Services court order services 400.00

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 30,000.00

Cristi G. Bauerly PV hearing 11.00

Beelner Service BUILDINGS 79.65

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 30.00

Bekins Fire & Safety fire extinguisher check 164.50

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Blue Lake Websites website 1296.50

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 213.03

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 52.20

Buena Vista Clerk of Court certified judgments 60.00

CAASA FY 22-23 services.. 5000.00

Carroll Construction Supply SAFETY 323.42

Casey’s fuel 6278.10

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 90.00

Coban Technologies body cameras 1907.50

Cole Papers custodial supplies 144.51

Cornhusker International PARTS 929.40

Kenedy Crowley uniform 160.00

Culligan Water Cond. Water 35.00

CWD food supplies 3033.77

DeVries Tool & Supply WELDING SUPPLIES 145.00

Document Depot shredding 35.00

Eakes Inc supplies 3740.20

Fastenal custodial supplies 64.53

Stacey Feldman postage, conference exp. 343.33

FP Mailing Solutions post meter/ink cartridge 151.25

Frontier phone services 2445.26

Galles Enterprises rent assistance 300.00

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 415.00

Get Branded 360 uniform-Kaye 199.38

Jolynn Goodchild conference expenses 954.31

Gordon Flesch Co. maint. agreement 123.87

Graves Construction construction project 25,414.00

Hallett Materials GRANULAR 54,931.17

Hardware Hank supplies 9.81

Jamie Hauser conf. expenses 697.09

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Mayra Huerta rent assist 300.00

ICAP insurance endorsement 479.00

Iowa County Attorney’s Assoc. crime workshop 80.00

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy firearms instructor school.. 800.00

Iowa One Call locate service 32.40

ISAA conference registration 975.00

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 665.40

Jami L. Johnson deposition 94.20

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test cup 196.25

Del Kellen RIGHT-OF-WAY 13,906.50

City of Kingsley UTILITIES 44.55

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 2760.00

L.A. Carlson Contracting construction project 7107.31

Lampert Lumber PARTS 3439.06

City of Le Mars utilities 600.19

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 32,747.90

Marcia Mahon deposition 396.50

Mail Services MV renewal notices 1046.68

Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home transport 355.25

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 101.88

Menards supplies 87.97

MidAmerican Energy utilities 6938.10

Midwest Wheel PARTS 443.20

Mullally Properties rent assistance 500.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1160.62

Northwest Dist Assessor Assoc. legal description workshop 300.00

Shawn Olson misc supplies 60.03

One Office Solutions supplies 562.71

Orange City Dentistry inmate medical 294.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 9348.81

Ply Co Employees health ins. reimbursements 18,731.79

Ply Co Sheriff fees 5302.36

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefit reimb 1764.17

Kevin Pratt well closing 500.00

Primebank water 56.00

Quality Lawn Care lawn care 120.00

Darin Raymond travel expenses 2250.80

Northwest REC electric 2685.50

City of Remsen UTILITIES 140.26

Remsen Municipal Utilities utility assistance 300.00

Keith Renken well closings 500.00

Jill Renken conference expenses 705.23

Thomas Rohe MEETING FEES 377.77

Troy Scheitler electrical work 1934.20

Sherwin Williams paint, supplies 257.22

Sioux City Journal advertisement 1460.00

Sioux Co Sheriff service 145.00

Siouxland Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 2530.17

Shelly Sitzmann conference expenses 577.74

Solutions Evault backup AS400 1800.00

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 374.11

Stanard & Associates civil service testing 58.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 74.00

Steffen Truck Equipment PARTS 362.28

Stellar Industries PARTS 1380.32

Mark D Sturgeon transcripts 5.50

Dylan Taylor RIGHT-OF-WAY 514.00

The Home Depot Pro custodial supplies 316.04

The Wood Shop supplies, labor 5916.97

Thomson Reuters West online software subscript 1595.48

Total Motors parts 196.40

Transource PARTS 807.18

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 437,519.51

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 729.60

USIC Locating Services locate services 249.70

Van Diest Supply spray 13,125.38

Verizon cell phone services 744.77

VISA misc. Sheriff’s expenses 668.04

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 126.14

Wal-Mart office supplies 663.40

Western Iowa Tourism Region FY 2022-membership 500.00

Wex Bank parts, fuel 9590.65

Wicked Graphics vehicle expense 282.72

Yeager Family Ventures cistern closing 300.00

Ziegler Inc. skid loader, parts 61,219.21

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 22, 2022