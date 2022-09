Woodbury Central School Board Minutes/Bills/Checks — September 12, 2022

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

September 12, 2022

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on Sept. 12, 2022 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Thomsen, Reblitz, Steffen, Cross, Lloyd, Verschoor. Absent: none.

Visitors: Linda, Tim, & Katlynn Fetterman, Connie Bates, Sarah Sanford, Jayden Lloyd, Emily Lloyd, Kinlee Colbert, Shaelyn Nelson.

Agenda: Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Aug 8, 2022 and the special board meeting minutes from Aug. 22, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $31,059.88 from the General Fund, $6,120.25 from the Activity Fund, and $17,977.48 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $30,262.89 from the General Fund and $2,784.10 from the Activity Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Visitor Comments: none.

Co-curricular: Washington DC Trip presentation and request for approval for a 2024 trip by Ms. Bates

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf: Report

Mr. Bormann: Report on cell phone policy, activities

Policies & Procedures

Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to approve the revision of Board policy 501.15. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Lloyd to approve the review of Board policy 505.5 – no changes. Motion carried, all voting aye.

No open enrollment requests or notifications.

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Moved by Thomsen, second by Verschoor to table action on the SB/BB field sound system until the regular October 2022 board meeting. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to offer a contract to Sean Glackin for up to 6 hours per day at $14.50/hr as a Technology Asst. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Discussion on shared school resource officer options.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Verschoor to increase officials pay $130-BB/FB, $125-SB/BB. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Board Items:

Moved by Lloyd, second by Verschoor to adopt CSIP goals recommended by SIAC committee. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Reblitz, second by Steffen to approve sharing agmt with SBL for Girls Wrestling. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Lloyd to approve doing a Community Needs Survey at a cost of $1450 and $350 for 10 additional questions if necessary. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Steffen, second by Thomsen to approve the quote from 2nd Gear for 30 laptops and 30 desktops at a cost of $35,700. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the Good of the Cause: Discussion on IASB annual convention and delegate assembly.

Adjourn: Moved by Reblitz, second by Cross to adjourn at 9:33 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS FOR SEPT 2022

OPERATING FUND

