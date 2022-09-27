Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — September 6, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 09/06/2022 – 09/06/2022

ADP Screening And Selection 104672 August Background Checks 269.24

All Traffic Solutions 102141 Traffic Suite Service 1,500.00

Allen, Myrtie Chair Training 52.46

Amazon Capital Services 500176 Nature Calls & office 286.40

American Brothers In Arms 105375 Sheriff’s Office Ammo 139.89

Amick***, Jamie 101628 Clothing Allowance 197.93

B & B Cleaning Specialists 43751 Janitorial service for DPNC-AU 1,450.00

Baker Group 0005 – ARPA funds and form review 1,200.00

Barnes & Noble Books 395.78

Batteries Plus-129 101820 Batteries 591.80

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 Annual service East tower 176.10

Bentson Pest Control 23487 Monthly pest control 310.00

Bob Barker Co blankets 344.29

Bomgaars 27646 Oil, Grease, Batteries 843.94

Boyle, Dennis 105056 Library Board Meeting 41.25

Brady***, Danielle 100049 Jury Duty Mileage 13.74

Bubke, Misty L CSR 1840 Transcript to AG’s 258.00

C W Suter & Son Inc. 86382 9102 – Water softener 457.00

Cecil-Starlin, AJ 500411 Chair Training 42.25

Central IA Distributing 44891 Janitorial Supplies 245.00

Centurylink 103380 Anthon Little Courthouse 310.28

Chapman***, Donna 156122 Novelty Machines-Bookmobile 75.00

CHN Garbage Service 76971 Garbage service-AU22.. 1,547.00

CJ Cooper & Associate 105574 2022 Annual Clearinghouse 440.00

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,569.92

Cornhusker Int Trucks 437 Parts #303 306.20

Correctionville Building 61849 Lumber & hardware/Little Sioux 130.61

Correctionville City Water 10.86

Counsel Ricoh Maintenance Fee 76.16

Cowley, Anne 102961 Chair Training 39.63

Craig, Karen E 103113 Chair Training 38.50

Degroot, Julie 105030 Chair Training 37.38

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 4,807.62

Drilling Morningside 70899 medication 121.35

Election Systems & Software 101922 Balotar Setup 11/2/202 596.85

Electronic Engineer Radios 37.60

Equipment Blades Inc. 105027 Blades 239.40

Fremont Tire (Floyd 98734) COUNTY ASSESSOR SERVICE 40.39

Graham Tire Co (SC) 95956 Tire Repair #200 932.35

Hamann, Julie 500386 Library Board Meeting 30.00

Holly Brown Construct 104955 Little Sioux Gravel Pit 28,585.24

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – No smoking sign 5.50

Hytrek, Erin Chair Training 60.75

Icube 2022 ICUBE Dues 100.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 6,527.98

Insurance Strategies 99478 2022 509A Study 975.00

Iowa Attorney Generals 230053 Forfeitures 6,950.10

Iowa Dept of Transport 118637 Aggregate & PCC Level 240.00

Iowa Drainage District 287782 Inv 6719 County Dues 326.04

Ipers Protection (E 99369) IPERS EMS-PROTECT 32.64

Ipers Reg (Employee 120600 IPERS REGULAR 575.85

Istate Truck Center 103383 Filters #301 1,067.94

Jacks Uniforms & Eq 121600 ILEA equipment-B Skinner 1,095.00

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

Johnstone Supply (Sioux Falls 105825) 9102 – Filters 555.48

Kalins Indoor Comfort 128000 Lennox heat pumps (4)..35,932.00

Krommenhoek, Richard 105748 Chair Training 35.25

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 129.50

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 1,951.96

Mail Services LLC 101677 Typing, Printing & Binding 3,573.22

Main, Deborah 105131 Chair Training 50.38

Marx Dust Control 500274 Dust Control Glen Ellen 43,875.00

Mathers, Dyane 500489 Chair Training 77.88

Mathers, Nancy 500369 Chair Training 34.00

Matthias, Susan 99964 Library Board Meeting 25.00

Menards 199721 Buildings – Moville 125.91

Mendenhall, Jim 500705 Chair Training 54.00

Mid American Energy 159813 9101 – Electric/natural 24,385.65

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,055.04

Motion Ind Inc. 155 Keys for buildings 95.53

Munger Reinschmidt 98836 General Counsel 1,550.75

Murphy Tractor Filters 861.82

Nahra***, Mark 102470 Meals, Lodging, Mileage 695.00

Nelson, Carol 500604 Library Board Meeting 10.62

Novelty Machine & Supply 175801 9101 – Belts 66.51

Office Elements 100254 COUNTY ASSESSOR – OFFICE 28.28

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,581.09

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Filters #22 93.80

P & W Garage 100123 Tire Repair #406 20.00

Perfection Learning 500241 Books Children’s Choice 403.50

Peterbilt of Sioux City 103682 Parts & Labor #935 937.76

Pitney Bowes (Pittsburgh 99291 Acct 10630655/Postage 171.96

Pope, Richard 104923 Chair Training 65.25

Productivity Plus Acct 104845 Acct #5043931147115715 67.43

RJ Thomas Mfg. Inc. 193066 Table legs/LS 99.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Nature Center brochure 2,142.00

Roto Rooter (SC-IA) 200770 9102 – Clear main line 400.00

S & S Equipment Inc 100686 Washer tank & filters-McCormick 422.87

Sapp Bros, Inc. 500664 Diesel-251.2 gal/Owego 1,060.06

Security National Bank 208797 misc. 1,600.66

Sergeant Bluff Fire 216049 ME Transport 250.00

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 Notary Stamp – Danielle Strohl 20.84

Sioux City Regional 500555 Annual Tourism Contribution 20,000.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 301000 1500 – 210 remodel project 617.00

Staples Credit Plan 104713 Office Supplies 304.96

Steffen Truck Equipment 105183 PTO shaft-Schulte bat 1,525.93

Summit Food Service 500010 weekly meals 5,230.80

The Feed Shed, Inc. 500928 Birdseed & suet/DPNC 329.54

The Sign Shop 105846 DNR ATV Decals 1,080.00

Thompson Electric Co 231500 9101 – Fire alarm inspection 1,200.00

Tift, Caleb 500929 Jury Trial Dwight Evan 96.38

Tyer, Barb 104427 Library Board Meeting 7.50

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 ISAC Annual Conference 627.46

Veenstra & Kimm Inc 239345 FEMA Prof Svc 6/19/22 140.50

VSP Vision Service 104078 September 2022 Vision.. 1,607.97

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 69,933.43

Western Iowa Tourism 122328 FY23 County Support 500.00

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 Phone & internet service 89.49

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Commission 412.50

Woodbury Cnty Attorney 240446 Forfeitures 12,585.18

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer 104770 Copy Paper 190.00

Grand Total: 307,982.92

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022