Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — September 6, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

THIRTY-SIXTH MEETING OF THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Taylor, Wright, and De Witt. Staff members present were Heather Satterwhite Van Sickle, Executive Secretary/Public Bidder, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Joshua Widman, Assistant County Attorney, and Michelle Skaff, Deputy Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Mark Nelson addressed the board regarding MidAmerican.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for September 6, 2022. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the August 30, 2022 meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $299,542.62. Copy filed.

To approve the items to be auctioned per Personal Property Disposition Policy. Copy filed.

To approve the separation of Danielle Strohl, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 08-25-22. Resignation.; the appointment of Randall Horsley, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-08-22, $25.00/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-4-22. Entry level Salary: $25.00/hour.; the appointment of Patrick Prorok, P/T Operations Officer-Paramedic, Emergency Services Dept., effective 09-16-22, $25.00/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 5-4-22. Entry Level Salary: $25.00/hour.; the reclassification of Lisa Stewart, Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept., effective 09-19-22, $23.37/hour, 10.5%=$2.25/hour. Per AFSCME Courthouse Contract agreement, from Grade 3/Step 4 to Grade 3/Step 5.; and the separation of Sabrina Ward, Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 09-20-22. Resignation. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign the Authorization to initiate the hiring process for Civilian Jailer, County Sheriff Dept. CWA: $23.33/hour.; and for Clerk II, County Treasurer Dept. AFSCME Courthouse: $18.22/hour. Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for CBC Investments, Vin #005000HA000254A, 2011 Champion.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,500

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, CBC Investments is the titleholder of a mobile homes VIN #005000HA000254A located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #005000HA000254A 2011 Champion

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile home is owned by CBC Investments.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Woodford Enterprises, Vin #14682CKDFB3314AII, #884730301944, #4710404514, and #884730326917.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,501

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Woodford Enterprises is the titleholder of a mobile homes VIN #14682CKDFB3314AII, #884730301944, #4710404514 and #884730326917 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

VIN #14682CKDFB3314AII 1972 Adolph Pup

#884730301944 B/LL Lot 233 LOC ON P #641374 RAIL ADDITION LOTS 2 & 3 ESTATES WEST MH PARK

VIN #4710404514 1981 Atlas

#884730326917 B/LL AUD PLAT UNPLATTED LANDS SW ¼ 30-88-47 TAX LOT A B/LL 81/ATL/4710404514/U41 B/LL LOC ON P#641355

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile homes has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Woodford Enterprises.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above mobile home according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution approving abatement of taxes for Wade Sulsberger, Vin #874432300901 B/LL 1980 Colt.

WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA

RESOLUTION #13,502

RESOLUTION APPROVING ABATEMENT OF TAXES

WHEREAS, Wade Sulsberger is the titleholder of a mobile home VIN #874432300901 located in Woodbury County, Iowa and legally described as follows:

#874432300901 B/LL 1980 Colt

WHEREAS, the abovestated mobile home has taxes payable including special assessments and the mobile homes are owned by Wade Sulsberger.

WHEREAS, these taxes are uncollectable or impractical to pursue collection through personal judgment or tax sale.

WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors sees that good cause exists for the abatement of these taxes and;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors hereby abates the taxes owing on the above parcel according to Code of Iowa, 445.16 for the taxes owed and hereby directs the Woodbury County Treasurer to abate these aforementioned taxes from the tax records.

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution naming depositories for the County Treasurer.

RESOLUTION NAMING DEPOSITORIES

RESOLUTION #13,503

BE IT RESOLVED by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in Woodbury County, Iowa: That we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and Tina Bertrand, Woodbury County Treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the Woodbury County funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to wit:

NAME OF DEPOSITORY LOCATION

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT In the effect Prior resolution

MAXIMUM DEPOSIT under the resolution

U.S. Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

$50,000,000 $50,000,000

Security National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

100,000,000 100,000,000

Wells Fargo Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

PeoplesBank — Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 50,000,000 50,000,000

Primebank — Sioux City, Iowa

50,000,000 50,000,000

Great Southern Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

1,000,000 1,000,000

Pioneer Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

Sloan State Bank — Sloan, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Valley Bank & Trust — Danbury, Iowa 1,500,000 1,500,000

BankFirst — Hornick, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

First National Bank — Correctionville, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Moville, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

United Bank of Iowa — Anthon, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Liberty National Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 25,000,000 25,000,000

Availa Bank — Sioux City, Iowa

10,000,000 10,000,000

Central Bank — Sioux City, Iowa 10,000,000 10,000,000

MidStates Bank — Sergeant Bluff, Iowa 1,000,000 1,000,000

First State Bank — Danbury, Iowa 5,000,000 5,000,000

Shelby County State Bank — Danbury, Iowa

5,000,000 5,000,000

SO RESOLVED this 6th day of September, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the permit to work in the right of way for Michael Miltenberger. Copy filed.

Carried 5-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to approve the contract for propane at $1.55 per gallon with New Cooperative, Inc. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

A public hearing was held at 4:40 p.m. for Trosper Hoyt Structural South Wall Project. The Chairperson called on anyone wishing to be heard.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to close the public hearing. Carried 5-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to designate September 20th, 3:00 p.m., Board of Supervisors Office, to “Open” bid submissions & authorize County Auditor’s Office to open & record bids. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to designate September 20th, 4:40 p.m., Woodbury County Courthouse, Board of Supervisor’s Meeting to “Receive” bid submissions, & “Award” contract if lowest, responsive, responsible, bid is clearly determined. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Taylor second by De Witt to approve the purchase of 25 new Body Worn Cameras (BWC) with Axon. Carried 5-0. Copy filed.

Reports on committee meetings were heard.

Director Mitchell addressed the board on concerns from EMS at Climbing Hill.

Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until September 13, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, September 29, 2022