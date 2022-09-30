Pages 3 & 4 — Remembering “Moville Record” President Kent Baker By Editor | September 30, 2022 | 0 The Record remembers president and publisher Kent Baker, who purchased The Moville Record in 2000 but passed away last Friday after a lengthy illness. Kent’s obituary is on page 3, and a tribute editorial can be found on page 4. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Page 9 — Kingsley-Pierson & Woodbury Central News September 30, 2022 | No Comments » Pages 10 — River Valley Homecoming Photos September 30, 2022 | No Comments » What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Mozzarella Sticks September 30, 2022 | No Comments »