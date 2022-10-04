Alice Miller

Alice Marie Miller, age 96, of Oto, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the residence of her niece in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Mapleton, Iowa. Father Richard D. Ball officiated. Committal services in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery of Oto, Iowa. The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Alice Marie Miller was born on March 17, 1926, on the family farm outside of Oto, Iowa. She was the second of eleven children born to Thomas and Elsie (Pithan) McDonald.

She passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at the home of her niece and goddaughter, Joni (Mike) Sokolowski, in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, with support from St. Croix Hospice.

Alice graduated from Oto High School in 1943. On July 17, 1948, she married Paul “Casey” Miller. He passed away in 1985. Alice was employed and later owned and operated the Community Grocery in Oto until its closing in 1987.

She loved flowers and watching the many birds and wild animals that surrounded her country home. Alice was a lifetime member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her brother Vincent (Carol) McDonald of Waukee, IA; sisters Dolores Shay of Sioux City, IA and Patricia Schwarz of Kingsley, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Elsie (Pithan) McDonald; husband Casey Miller; sisters Margie, Dorothy, Laura, Barbara, and Beverly; and brothers Leonard and Leo.