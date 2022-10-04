Anthon City Council Minutes — September 23, 2022

Anthon City Council

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL: Mayor Petersen called the special meeting of the Anthon City Council to order on September 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Council members present were Barb Benson, Mona Kirchgatter, Jonathan Kuhlmann, and Paul Lansink. Also present — Karen Newman, Becky Verschoor, Brenda Cockburn, Kevin Clausen, Jane Ellis, and Mark Poese.

AGENDA: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Kuhlman to approve the printed agenda as presented. Carried 4-0.

ACCEPT RESIGNATION OF JENIFER UMBACH: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Lansink to accept resignation of Jenifer Umbach effective October 3, 2022. Carried 4-0.

CITY HALL NEEDS: Motion by Kirchgatter, seconded by Benson to hire Ruth Groth when needed, at $35.00 an hour. Carried 4-0.

COUNCIL & STAFF COMMENTS: Kirchgatter spoke on exploring other options for the water, sewer and electrical needs. Several ideas were discussed. Mayor Petersen reported the water plant backup generator needed maintenance. Buck reported on coyote complaints, the Woodbury County Comprehensive Plan Open House on September 29, overhead door repair to the water plant maintenance building and fall hydrant flushing.

ADJOURNMENT: Motion by Kuhlmann, seconded by Kirchgatter, to adjourn. Carried 4-0. Mayor Petersen proclaimed the meeting adjourned at 6:59 p.m.

Lisa M. Petersen, Mayor

Amy Buck, Deputy City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022