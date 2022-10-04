Evelyn Ketelsen

Evelyn I. Ketelsen, age 94, of Lawton, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church of Moville with the Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Saint Joseph's Cemetery of Anthon. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service starting at 9:30 AM at the church.

Evelyn Irene Ketelsen was born December 18, 1927 at the Sioux City Maternity Hospital to Bernard and Lena (Deming) Meyer. She was raised on a farm in Anthon, Iowa and attended school at Climbing Hill and Anthon. She graduated Anthon High School in 1945.

Evelyn was united in marriage to Laurence “Chris” Ketelsen on October 17, 1946 in Anthon. To this union five children were born.

Evelyn was a hard working woman, something she learned early in life growing up on the farm. She was a homemaker and farm wife and was also a custodian in the Bronson School District in addition to working at Marion Hospital for a number of years.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Moville and the American Legion Auxiliary McNiff Post #389. She kept a big garden and canned much of her family’s food. Evelyn enjoyed doing fill in puzzle books daily, coffee get-togethers at the Friendship Center in Lawton and spending time with family.

She is survived by her children, Lena (Ron) Whitesell of Correctionville; Louise Guthridge of Quemado, NM; Bernard (Barb) Ketelsen of Anthon, and Luci (Wayne) Mead of Ankeny; grandchildren, Alan (Mary) Guthridge, Rhonda (Jeff) Moss, Lori Whitesell, Brenda (Jason) Weitzel, Jason (Kris) Mead, Jodi (Josh) Allen, Justin (Julie) Clausen; 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Mary Ann Brubaker.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lena Meyer; her husband of 40 years, Laurence “Chris” Ketelsen; daughter, Susan Ketelsen; granddaughter, Heidi (Ketelsen) Van Gorp; step-granddaughter, JaeLynn Moss and sisters, Bernadine Norris and Joyce Dekok and brother, Francis Meyer.