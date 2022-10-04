Joyce Polkinghorn

Joyce A. Polkinghorn, 88 of Lawton, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at a local care facility.

Services will be held 6:00 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until service time at the funeral home.

Joyce was born September 25, 1934 in Bellingham, Minnesota, the daughter of Virgil and Viola Gloege. She graduated from Fargo High School in 1952. On April 27, 1957 Joyce married Lynn Polkinghorn and they made their home in San Diego, California until the late 1950’s when they moved to Sioux City, Iowa.

Joyce graduated from Methodist School of Nursing in Sioux City in 1956. She obtained her RN degree in California 1957. Joyce and Lynn then moved to Bronson, Iowa in 1968. Joyce continued her education at Briar Cliff University and received her bachelor’s degree in 1983. Joyce and Lynn then settled in Lawton, Iowa in 1985.

She worked at Sunrise Retirement Community; Billy Sunday, later taught Nursing at WITCC, and retired in the late 1980’s from the WITCC Cherokee Campus.

Joyce is survived by her three sons, Steve (Patti) Polkinghorn, Jeff (Shelley) Polkinghorn and Eric (Rachelle) Polkinghorn, all of Moville, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Polkinghorn, Aaron Polkinghorn, Alissa Polkinghorn, Amanda (Joe) Davis, Jacob (Erica) Polkinghorn, Zech Polkinghorn, Charlie Polkinghorn, Tyler (Katie) Polkinghorn, Nikki (Sam) Rumohr, Heidi (Tyler) Flammang and Kelsey Polkinghorn; 4 great-grandchildren, Harper and Bella Davis, Ryder Polkinghorn and Gunner Rumohr, Sawyer Polkingham, Lorelai Rumohr and Nova Polkinghorn; and her sister, Nola Salisbury of Columbus, South Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn in 2019, her brother Russell Gloege and a sister, Ardele Gloege.