Kenneth Anderson

Kenneth L. Anderson, age 95, of Moville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his residence of Moville, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. Lay Speaker Shirley Nelson will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Rock Branch Cemetery of rural Correctionville, Iowa, with Military Rites conducted by the McNiff Post No. 389 of the American Legion, of Anthon, Iowa.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with a Prayer Service at 8:00 p.m., at the United Methodist Church of Anthon, Iowa. The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online to www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Kenneth L. Anderson was called home to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1927, on the family farm outside of Anthon, Iowa.

On November 1, 1953, Kenneth was married to Phyllis Anderson. They celebrated 61 years together and were blessed with an abundance of family and friends. Phyllis passed away on June 14, 2015.

Kenneth was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Anthon. He began working in the fields as a young boy with his father and brothers. Kenneth farmed for over 60 years, first east of Anthon, then near Moville, Iowa. He served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

Kenneth was also a talented woodworker and could often be found in his workshop making things for family and friends.

Survivors include his children: Bethene Callahan of Greeley, CO, Bruce Anderson and his wife Gail of Lawton, Loyd Anderson and his wife Sandy of Sioux City, and Janet Frederick of Sioux City. Kenneth had the joy of knowing 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.