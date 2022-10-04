 Skip to content

Lawton-Bronson School Board Agenda — October 5, 2022

Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA, 51030
Wednesday October 5, 2022 — 7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

  1. Call to Order
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Roll Call
  4. Welcome Visitors and Guests
  5. Public Forum
  6. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

  1. Communications
    Board member updates
  2. Reports
    Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report
    Secondary Principal Report
    Monthly Financial Update
    Board Bill Auditor Report
  3. Consent Agenda
    Approve minutes of previous meeting
    Approve bills payable
    Approve budget summaries
  4. Personnel
    Approve hiring of additional assistant junior high football coach
  5. New Business
    Approve SBRC special ed deficit
    Approve resolution for fund transfer for safety equipment
    Approve FFA Trip to National Convention
    Approve Science Trip to Central Space Settlement Design Competition
    First reading to amend board policy regarding the 500 series: Students
  1. Adjourn

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

