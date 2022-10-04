| logout
Lawton-Bronson School Board Agenda — October 5, 2022
Regular Board Meeting
Lawton-Bronson Community School District
Library – 100 Tara Way, Lawton, IA, 51030
Wednesday October 5, 2022 — 7:00 p.m.
The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Welcome Visitors and Guests
- Public Forum
- Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.
Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law
- Communications
Board member updates
- Reports
Superintendent/Elementary Principal Report
Secondary Principal Report
Monthly Financial Update
Board Bill Auditor Report
- Consent Agenda
Approve minutes of previous meeting
Approve bills payable
Approve budget summaries
- Personnel
Approve hiring of additional assistant junior high football coach
- New Business
Approve SBRC special ed deficit
Approve resolution for fund transfer for safety equipment
Approve FFA Trip to National Convention
Approve Science Trip to Central Space Settlement Design Competition
First reading to amend board policy regarding the 500 series: Students
- Adjourn