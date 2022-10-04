Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — October 10, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO

COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

• Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes (Attachment #1)

C. Financial Reports (Attachment #2)

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills (Attachment #3)

E. Activity Account (Attachment #4)

F. School Meal Program (Attachment #5)

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring (Enclosure B1)

B. Title I Application (Enclosure B2)

C. SBRC for Special Education Deficit (Enclosure B3)

D. SBRC English Second Language Application (Enclosure B4)

E. Additional Fundraiser Approvals (Enclosure B5)

F. Board Policy 300 Series and 505-509 (Enclosure B6)

G. Board Policy 802.4 Enclosure B7)

H. Security National Bank Designations for 2022-2023 (Enclosure B8)

I. Review of Building-Level Safety Protocols (Enclosure B9)

V. Reports

A. Administrative Reports (Enclosure C1)

VI. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.

