Moville City Council — September Claims & Revenues

Moville City Council

Claims & Revenues

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 139,522.98

ROAD USE TAX TOTAL 17,211.67

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 20,243.28

WATER TOTAL 44,588.56

SEWER TOTAL 23,622.98

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,406.35

TOTAL OF ALL REVENUE 246,595.82

CLAIMS REPORT

Vendor Checks: 8/19/2022 – 9/22/2022 Payroll Checks: 8/19/2022 – 9/22/2022

AGRIVISION EQUIPMENT GROUP PARK SUPPLIES 14.95

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY WEST HILL..2,785.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers 41.40

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 1,006.74

BADGER METER MONTHLY WATER METER SOFTWARE 83.10

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BATTERIES PLUS BATTERY 207.99

BIERSCHBACH EQUIP & SUPPLY SUPPLIES 118.36

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 679.66

BROWN SUPPLY CO. STORM SEWER REPAIRS 988.02

CASEY COOKE CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

CERTIFIED TESTING SERVICES INC. SOIL TESTING FRONTAGE ROAD 395.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 688.14

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. GARBAGE HAULING AUG AND SEPT 14,572.32

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 1,053.97

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 28.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – TREES 2,005.75

ELK CREEK ANIMAL HOSPITAL ANIMAL CONTROL GOEDEN 228.04

GANSON ENGINEERING PD PRINTER PAPER ROLLS.. 103.12

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO, CONCRETE PROJECT.. 5,134.00

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,742.24

GRAFFIX INC CLOTHING 150.00

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 3,597.55

HEALY WELDING STORM DRAIN INLET WORK 90.00

I & S GROUP WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS 3,747.50

IOWA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ADDING MINI EX AND TRAILER 502.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 828.00

INTERSTATE MECHANICAL CORP COMM CENTER MAINTENANCE 4,750.00

IOWA RURAL WATER PAT CONFERENCE FEE 170.00

IPERS IPERS 5,711.90

IRS FED/FICA TAX 14,148.52

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 243.70

KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE FD CONTINUING ED 205.00

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 365.00

MARK ALBENESIUS, INC. FRONTAGE ROAD 2ND/3RD 162,716.48

MARTINS FLAG FLAGS 1,092.00

MENARDS SUPPLIES 173.71

MARTENS FAMILY CONSTRUCTN REPAIR FIRE TRUCK 38.85

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,628.04

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC COMM CENTER ALARM 89.25

MIKE WEAVER CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 300.00

MOULTRIE MONTHLY PD CAMERA SOFTWARE 18.01

NATIONWIDE INSURANCE SENIOR CENTER 2,490.00

NUTRIEN AG SOLUTIONS SUPPLIES 87.50

PAT SMITH CLOTHING ALLOWANCE 217.00

PETTY CASH REIMBURSE PETTY CASH 120.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 248.12

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,198.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 372.42

ROBIN FOUTS COMMUNITY CENTER RENTAL DEPOSIT 100.00

SAM’S CLUB SECURITY CAMERAS CITY HALL 478.07

SPIRITS STOGIES & STUFF COMM CTR SUPPLIES 158.66

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 441.63

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA STATE TAX 1,692.00

STOREY KENWORTHY PRINTING 244.35

TARGET COMMUNITY CENTER BAR SUPPLIES 30.61

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK SOFTWARE..147.00

TRUE ENGINEERING & LAND SURVEY FRONTAGE ROAD 2ND/3RD 35,115.00

UTILITY EQUIPMENT COMPANY WATER & W/W SUPPLIES 4,488.00

UNITY POINT CLINIC PRE-EMPLOY TEST/PHYSICAL COOKE..244.00

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC MONTHLY SITE & ANNUAL HOSTING 462.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD WELLMARK BCBS 1,061.28

WEX BANK FUEL 2,753.27

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET 1,872.20

WCASWA LANDFILL FEE.. 5,136.07

WOODHOUSE VEHICLE MAINTENANCE TRUCK 833.15

==============

Accounts Payable Total 301,597.78

Invoices: Paid 27,935.62

Invoices: Scheduled 273,662.16

Payroll Checks 49,545.94

==============

Report Total 351,143.72

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 8/19/2022- 9/22/2022

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 301,688.55

110 ROAD USE TAX 10,457.25

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 25,219.80

610 SEWER 13,778.12

————————————————

TOTAL FUNDS 351,143.72

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022