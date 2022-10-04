Notice of Forfeiture of Real Estate Contract — JD Customs and More, Holly Industries

Notice of Forfeiture of Real Estate Contract

JD Customs and More, LLC Attn: Marcus Anderson, Manager

You and each of you are hereby notified: The written contract dated June 27, 2018, and executed by Holly Industries, Inc. as vendors and JD Customs and More, LLC as vendees, recorded on August 29, 2018, in the office of the Woodbury County Recorder, recorded as document reference number Roll 759 J Image 5835, for the sale of the following described real estate:

see attached Exhibit “A”

has not been complied with in the following particulars:

(a) Insurance unpaid on the real estate see paragraph 6 of contract

(b) unrepaired damage to building in office

(c) illegal storage of inoperable vehicles in Violation of Woodbury County Zoning Ordinances

$852.00

$ ?

$ ?

Total $852.00 +

2. The contract shall stand forfeited unless the parties in default, within 30 days after the completed service of this notice, shall perform the terms and conditions in default, and in addition pay the reasonable costs of serving this notice.

3. The amount of attorney fees claimed by the Vendors pursuant to Section 656.7 of the Code of Iowa is $50.00 (not to exceed $50.00). Payment of the attorney fees is not required to comply with this notice in order to prevent forfeiture.

Holly Industries, Inc., Vendor

(or Successors in Interest)

By Dale B. Smith, Attorney

PO Box AC

423 Evans St.

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Chapter 656. The Iowa Code

NOTE: If the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. 15 U.S.C. §§ 1692 et. seq. applies to this communication. attach Form No. 172, Notice of Validation of Debt.

EXHIBIT ‘A’

All that part of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of Section Nine (9), Township Eighty-six (86), Range Forty-ﬁve (45), West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, Iowa, beginning at the Southeast corner of Section Nine (9), thence North Three Hundred Sixty and Seventy-ﬁve Hundredths Feet (360.75’); thence West One Hundred Twenty Feet (120.00’); thence North One Hundred Fifty-four and Seven Tenths Feet (154.7’); thence West Five Hundred Forty Feet (540’) to the centerline of the West Fork Creek; thence Souutheast along the centerllne of the West Fork Creek to the South line of Section Nine (9), thence East along the South line of Section Nine (9) to the point of beginning.

FORMERLY DESCRIBED AS:

Parts of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) in Section Nine (9), Township Eighty-six (86), Range Forty-ﬁve (45), West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, Woodbury County, Iowa, also being known and described as Tax Lots One (1), Two (2), Three (3) and a part of Tax Lot Four (4) of Plat of Auditor’s Subdivision of Part of Sections 9, 10, 15 and 16, Township 86, Range 45, Woodbury County, Iowa, described as follows:

Tract 1. One acre of land more or less located in the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 86, Range 45 and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point two rods north and two rods west of the southeast corner of said section and range thence running north 12 1/ 2 rods thence west 12 1/2 rods thence south 12 1/2 rods thence east 12 1/2 rods to point of beginning.

Tract 2. Commencing at a point 15 rods west of the southeast comer of Section 9, Township 86, North, Range 45, West of the 5th P.M., Woodbury County, State of Iowa; thence running north parallel with the east line of said section 13 rods; thence running west parallel with the south line of said Section, 13 rods; thence running south parallel with the said east line 13 rods to the south line of said section; thence running east on the south line of said section 1 rods to the place of beginning.

Tract 3. A piece of land bounded as follows: Starting 239 feet and 3 inches due north from the southeast comer of Section 9, Township 86, Range 45, thence running west 239 feet 3 inches, thence North 121 feet and 6 inches, thence East 239 feet and 3 inches, thence South 121 feet and 6 inches to the point of beginning.

Tract 4. Beginning at a point on the center line of the West Fork Ditch, 550 feet west and 211.7 feet north of the comer of Sections 9, 10, 15 and 16, Township 86, North, Range 45 West; thence East 304.5 feet; thence North 152.6 feet, thence East 125.5 feet to a point 363 feet North and 120 feet West of the section comer above mentioned; thence North 100.2 feet; thence West 519.7 feet to center of West Fork Ditch; thence southeasteriy along center line of said West Fork Ditch, 267.3 feet to point of beginning.

Tract 5. Commencing at a point 460.95 feet north and 120 feet west of the southeast corner, Section 9, Township 86, Range 45; thence west 519.7 feet to center of West Fork Ditch, thence northwesteny along center of said ditch 58 feet to point 54.5 feet at right angle to said east and west line; thence east 540 feet; thence south 54.5 feet to place of beginning.

Tract 6. The south 33 feet of the east 239.25 feet and the east 33 feet of the north 206.25 feet of the south 239.25 feet all in Section 9.

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022

and Thursday, October 20, 2022