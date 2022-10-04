Pierson City Council Minutes — September 20, 2022

Pierson City Council

September 20, 2022

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Tuesday September 20th, 2022. All Council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called to order the public hearing regarding the sale of the versa handler. The proposal is to sell the versa handler on Dell Peterson Auction. The Mayor asked for any comments on the sale, and none were voiced. There were no written comments received regarding the sale. Mayor Struve closed the public hearing at 7:01 p.m.

The Consent Agenda included minutes and financial statements from August, and claims through September 20, 2022. Motion by Krier to approve the Consent Agenda, seconded by Saxen, all voted aye; motion carried. Expenses by Fund: General $6719.97, Road Use $10018.47, Special Rev.$ 10528.77, Proprietary $5637.48, Revenue by fund: General $14985.31, Road Use $2778.94, Special Rev $27079.42, Debt Service $380.69. Proprietary $12399.70. During public forum Steven Wilson addressed the council regarding the court order concerning the cleaning up of his property. Jeff Wilson addressed the Council during public forum regarding a request for a public hearing concerning the appeal of his official notice. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to set the hearing on the appeal for Jeff Wilson on October 12, 2022 at 7:15 p.m., all voted aye; motion carried. Chad Kehrt presented an update regarding the 4th Street Project. The Council decided to wait until the October meeting in order to allow Kehrt additional time to contact Bainbridge regarding the issue of the areas not growing grass along 4th Street where the new street was constructed.

Resolution 2022-19-Resolution Authorizing a Form of Loan Agreement and Authorizing and Providing for the Issuance of 250,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2022 B, and levying a tax to pay said notes; approval of the tax exemption certificate was approved upon motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye; motion carried.

Council discussed tree removal at the City Park. Members of the Council will contact the public to see if anyone is interested in cutting down the trees and getting rid of them. They will also contact Buddy Herbold about getting his permission to access his field to remove the trees.

Council instructed Attorney Thompson to send another letter to Bill Gotto to address the issue of him parking over the City Sidewalk.

Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to sell the versa handler on Dell Peterson Auction for a minimum amount of $38,000.00, all voted aye; motion carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Bubke, all voted aye, motion carried.

Jeannette Beekman, City Clerk.

Claims and Disbursements:

Brown Supply hydrant repair $416.00

Amazon furnace filters $404.14

Verizon internet $56.88

Airgas supplies $76.08

Robert Goeden reimb cont ed $125.00

USA BLUE BOOK reagents. $209.17

Veenstra and Kimm prof fees $427.63

IPERS pension $914.93

United States Treasury withholding $1,293.94

Iowa Dept of Rev sales tax.. $312.34

Postmaster certified $30.88

Foundation lab tests $203.00

Christian Koch reimburse cont ed $599.75

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Frontier phone/internet $134.08

MidAmerican electric $1,597.30

Thompson Automation scada repair $632.50

Woodbury County Solid Waste yearly fees $1,026.00

REC electric $60.25

MidContinental Restoration shelter tuck point $22,648.00

The Record publishing $9,882.00

Foundation well testing $36.00

New Coop propane $75.90

New Coop fuel $136.19

MidAmerican electric $42.31

Clark’s Hardware hex key set $29.99

Bobcat – Clark Equipment telehandler $114,198.44

