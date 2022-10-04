| logout
Pierson City Council Minutes — September 26, 2022
Pierson City Council
September 26, 2022
The Pierson city council met in special session on Monday Sept 26th at 7PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Saxen and Sistrunk. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM.
Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk for RESOLUTION 2022-20 A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ACCEPTANCE OF A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE $250,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2022B. All voted aye; motion carried.
Attorney Thompson reviewed the procedure for a citizen hearing.
Motion to adjourn by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke
Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, October 6, 2022