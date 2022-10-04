Pierson City Council Minutes — September 26, 2022

Pierson City Council

September 26, 2022

The Pierson city council met in special session on Monday Sept 26th at 7PM. Council in attendance: Bubke, McQueen, Saxen and Sistrunk. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM.

Motion by McQueen, seconded by Sistrunk for RESOLUTION 2022-20 A RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ACCEPTANCE OF A PROPOSAL TO PURCHASE $250,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL LOAN NOTES, SERIES 2022B. All voted aye; motion carried.

Attorney Thompson reviewed the procedure for a citizen hearing.

Motion to adjourn by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke

Jeanette Beekman, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, October 6, 2022